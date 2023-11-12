Leader of Hezbollah: Group has new weapons in its fight

BEIRUT -- The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group said Saturday that his fighters have introduced new weapons, including a missile with a heavy warhead, in the ongoing fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border, adding that they will keep using the tense frontier to pressure Israel.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also blasted the United States over the Israel-Hamas war, saying it is the only country that can stop Israel's wide offensive on the Gaza Strip but does not do so. He said attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, which Washington says have reached more than 40 rockets and suicide drone attacks, will continue until the war in Gaza comes to an end.

Nasrallah's comments came as the situation along Lebanon's southern border continues to escalate. On Friday, Hezbollah attacked northern Israel with three suicide drones after an Israeli strike in central Syria killed seven Hezbollah fighters.

Nasrallah did not claim responsibility for a suicide drone attack that hit the Israeli Red Sea town of Eilat on Thursday but called it "a great achievement."

Hezbollah and Israeli troops have been exchanging fire along the Lebanon-Israel border since Oct. 8, a day after Hamas' deadly assault in southern Israel that left at least 1,200 Israeli civilians and troops dead and more than 200 taken hostage.

Hezbollah officials say that by attacking Israeli posts along the border, the Iran-backed group is keeping three Israeli army divisions busy at a time when Israeli troops are pushing into the Gaza Strip, where more than 11,000 people have been killed over the past five weeks, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah via a video link, during a ceremony marking the "Hezbollah Martyr Day," in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Hezbollah supporters hold pictures of their relatives who died fighting with Hezbollah as they listen to a speech of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah via a video link, during a ceremony marking the "Hezbollah Martyr Day," in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group raise their fists in salute as they listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah via video link, during a ceremony marking the "Hezbollah Martyr Day," in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of their comrade, Mohammed Ali Assaf, who was killed by an Israeli strike in Syria Friday morning, during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group has announced the death of seven of its fighters without giving details on where they were killed. A Hezbollah official and a Lebanese security official said the seven fighters were killed in neighboring Syria Friday morning. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Hezbollah fighters shout slogans as carry the coffin of their comrade, Mohammed Ali Assaf, who was killed by an Israeli strike in Syria Friday morning, during his funeral procession in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group has announced the death of seven of its fighters without giving details on where they were killed. A Hezbollah official and a Lebanese security official said the seven fighters were killed in neighboring Syria Friday morning. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah via a video link, during a ceremony marking the "Hezbollah Martyr Day," in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group hold pictures of their relatives who died fighting with Hezbollah as raise their fists in salute while listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah via a video link, during a ceremony marking the "Hezbollah Martyr Day," in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group raise their fists in salute as they listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah via video link, during a ceremony marking the "Hezbollah Martyr Day," in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

