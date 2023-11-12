LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Recycling event to be held Nov. 18 | Construction to close part of Rebsamen Park Road

Recycling event scheduled at zoo

Another quarterly "Little Rock Recycles Day" event will be held on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Little Rock Zoo.

Items can be dropped off in a drive-thru in the zoo's east parking lot accessible via Monroe Drive, according to posts from the city of Little Rock on X, formerly Twitter.

In addition to paper products and plastic jugs and bottles, recyclable items include plastic bags, electronics and glass.

Refrigerators and window air-conditioning units will not be accepted, according to the city.

Rebsamen Park Road closing set

Rebsamen Park Road between Iris Street and Treetops Lane in Little Rock will be temporarily closed beginning Monday.

According to posts from the city of Little Rock on X, formerly Twitter, the closure will last approximately 30 to 45 days, depending on the weather, as crews install a stormwater concrete drainage culvert.

Drivers will have to use Riverfront Drive and Riverdale Road to avoid the construction.