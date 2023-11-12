Live music: Fort Smith favorite Tanner Usrey releases album, performs at Majestic

Just one day after dropping his debut album, Tanner Usrey will perform in a familiar Fort Smith haunt.

Earlier this month, the Peacemaker Music Festival favorite released the single "Crossing Lines," which is the title track for his album that will drop on Nov. 17. He performs with Carson Wallace at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Majestic Fort Smith.

Usrey released his "Medicine Man" EP in 2019, followed by "Beautiful Lies." In 2021, he was the first musician to win the Peacemaker's Emerging Artist of the Year and recorded his "SÕL Sessions" EP at Sōl Studios in Fort Smith. Then his song, "The Light," showed up on the "Yellowstone" soundtrack for season four alongside Hayes Carll and Wade Bowen. Keep up with Usrey's rising star at bio.to/TannerUsrey

ELSEWHERE

Fort Smith Brewing Company -- Comedy with Chase Myska, Kyle Kordsmeier, Cameron Carter, Desiree Newton and Sam Price, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

TempleLive -- Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Heather Land, 8 p.m. Dec. 8 . fortsmith.templelive.com.

Club Kinkead's -- Troy Marlin Edwards, 8 p.m. Nov. 15; JR Jones, 8 p.m. Nov. 22; The Fervent, 8 p.m. Nov. 29. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday's Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

Hero's -- Truck Stop Poets, 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Uncle Fudge, 8 p.m. Nov. 18; Dominic B Roy, 8 p.m. Nov. 24. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

AACLive! -- The Iguanas, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. aaclive.com.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Tanner Usrey and Carson Wallace, 8 p.m. Nov. 18; Jackson Taylor and The Sinners, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Jason Boland and the Stragglers, 7 p.m. Nov. 25. majesticfortsmith.com.

BXXNG & THE GNXG -- BAANG, DJ Ty Walker, Yuni Wa, Modeling, Rampage Wood, Avian Alia, Sarah Lily, Jordi, DJ Afrosia, DJ Raquel, Wooodogg, Solo Schwo, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nov. 18, CACHE Studios in Bentonville. cachecreate.org/cache-studios.

