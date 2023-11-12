LIVE! Music: Lindsay Lou, Greensky Bluegrass at JJ’s Live Nov. 15

Lindsay Lou returns to Northwest Arkansas this week to open for Greensky Bluegrass for a night of toe-tapping, knee slapping tunes Nov. 15 at JJ's Live in Fayetteville.

Lou is on tour in support of her new album, "Queen of Time," which came out last month via Kill Rock Stars Nashville. In January, Lou graced the cover of What's Up! ahead of her performance for the Ozark Mountain Music Festival in Eureka Springs. She chatted briefly about the album and working with Billy Strings, who appears on "Nothing's Working" on the new album. She was also joined by Jerry Douglas for "Nothing Else Matters."

According to press for "Queen of Time," "the album is a result of a rough couple years that included a divorce and the loss of her grandmother," who makes a special appearance on the album through snippets of recorded conversations. American Songwriter called the album, "...a powerful, honest look at survival, connection, and the many moments that make up our fleeting lives." "Queen of Time" has also received snaps from AllMusic, No Depression, Guitar World, Under The Radar and Holler.

Those of you hankering for the next local Arkansauce show should catch Greensky Bluegrass -- Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass) and Paul Hoffman (mandolin) -- who've been on the road together for two decades now sharing traditional bluegrass with songs about their own day-to-day happenings, emotions and experiences in the modern world.

The Lindsay Lou and Greensky Bluegrass concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at JJ's Live in Fayetteville. Tickets are $32.50 and up at stubs.net.

The Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns to Eureka Springs Jan. 18-21. The cozy indoor music festival features bluegrass, jam bands, folk and Americana music on stages in the Basin Park Hotel and at other venues in downtown Eureka Springs. Keep an eye on ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com for more details.

BENTONVILLE

CACHE Studios -- BAANG, DJ Ty Walker, Yuni Wa, Modeling, Rampage Wood, Avian Alia, Sarah Lily, Jordi, DJ Afrosia, DJ Raquel, Wooodogg, Solo Schwo, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nov. 18 cachecreate.org/cache-studios.

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Country Night with Mr. Orange NEWCO and Ozark Riviera, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Ozark Songwriters in the Round with Buddy Shute, Michael Cooper (96 Miles), Traci Rae Manos (Ozark Daughter) and Jeremy Morris (Common Roots), 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Sawyer Hill with Mildenhall, 8 p.m. Dec. 8. meteorguitargallery.com.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art -- Fall Break Fun with art-making, story times and live music from Candy Lee, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 18; Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 24; square dancing with Steve Green and Ozark Footsong, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 25; and Photography Dance with Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 1-5 p.m. Nov. 26. crystalbridges.org/calendar/fall-break-fun

The Momentary -- ROSSY & Mija, 8 p.m. Dec. 16; Adeem the Artist and Dylan Earl, 8 p.m. Jan. 5; eTown Live Radio Taping: Langhorne Slim and Briscoe, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and with James McMurtry and Erin Rae, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Soccer Mommy, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Astral Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 themomentary.org.

Undercroft -- Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays. undercroftbar.com/events/.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud -- Free Christmas movies every Friday and Christmas Eve. Grand Ol' Christmas Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Ozarks Chorale Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 10. visiteurekasprings.com/events/category/the-aud/

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. Nov. 13; Los Roscoes, 5 p.m. Nov. 16; Patti Steel, 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Statehouse Electric, 7 p.m. Nov. 18; The Bison, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Dec. 8; Justin Larkin, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Shelly Watson Holiday Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 22; Mountain Alice, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Dec. 29; New Year's Eve Party with Lead Pipe Conservatory Band 8 p.m. Dec. 31. facebook.com/wanderoolodge/events

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano's -- Jim Mills hosts Easy Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. with Buddy Shute, Nov. 12; Dennis Collins and Denise Lanuti, Nov. 19; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Kris Lager, 8 p.m. Nov. 12; Jervis Campbell and Nathan Colberg, 8 p.m. Nov. 13; The Arcadian Wild and Jac Thompson, 8 p.m. Nov. 14; Kory Montgomery, 8 p.m. Nov. 15; Earl & Them, 6 p.m. and Eli Young Band with Brody McKinney, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17; The Mixtapes, 9 p.m. Nov. 18; Gardensnakes, Cowboygirl and Resting, 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Kiyoko Lee with Los Dose, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22; Full House, 7 p.m., TVBOO Thanksgiving Hootenany, 9 p.m. Nov. 24. georgesmajesticlounge.com

Walton Arts Center -- John Fulbright, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30; and Lorrie Morgan, 8 p.m. Dec. 1; Tierney Sutton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2; Greg Morton, Dec. 7; Exile, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; A Very SoNA Christmas, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Squirrel Nut Zippers, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; A Very Mariachi Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. for Winter Nights. Winter Nights with Devanee Williams (harp) Nov. 30; Drew Rogers (guitar) Dec. 1; TJ Scarlett (guitar/voice), Dec. 7; William Reyes (guitar), Dec. 8; William Reyes, Dec. 9; Devanee Williams, Dec. 14; Drew Rogers, Dec. 15; Jason Burrow, (piano) Dec. 16; TJ Scarlett, Dec. 21; Jason Burrow (piano), Dec. 22. waltonartscenter.org.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar -- Latin Dance Night, 6 p.m. Nov. 12; Ben Harris, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15; Todd Arkyn Crush, 7 p.m. Nov. 16; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Nov. 18; Buddy & The Baskins, 6 p.m. Nov. 21; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23; Velvet Crowns, 7 p.m. Nov. 25; Acoustic Picking Circle, 2 p.m. Nov. 26. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

JJ's Live -- Greensky Bluegrass and Lindsay Lou, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; The Head and the Heart and Yoke Lore, Nov. 16; August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite and Crystal Lake, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. jjslive.com.

Mount Sequoyah Center -- The Undertones, 5 p.m. Dec. 14; Ukulele Jam, 5 p.m. Sundays. mountsequoyah.org.

Folk School of Fayetteville -- 21 & Under Jam with The Misdemeanors & Milcah Hulen Posnak, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 12; Irish Jam with Bob Holland, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 13 & 27; original songs open mic, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14; Old Time Jam with Brett Ratliff & Pete Howard, 6 p.m. Nov. 21; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam with Lee Haight & Larry Long, 2 p.m. Nov. 26; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Nov. 28; Tony Furtado and Luke Price, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Robert Ellis songwriting workshop, Jan. 27, 2024. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

Likewise Community -- Tatsuya Nakatani's Gong Orchestra, 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Nakatani trains 16 local musicians in his bowed gong technique culminating in a performance. trilliumsalonseries.com.

Smoke and Barrel Tavern -- Unwed Sailor, Olympics and Judson Void, 7 p.m. Nov. 8; Brody Price, Avery Lee & The Sweeties and Justin Peter Kinkel Schuster, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. smokeandbarrel.com.

Omni Center -- Paisley Palooza with Trout Fishing in America, Still on the Hill, Dandelion Heart, Tara & Donna, Pearl Brick, Walter Schmidt, Riley McGill, Denise Lanuti, Susan & Michael, The Leisures and more, 7 p.m. Nov. 21. ($10 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can.) 3274 N. Lee Ave.

Moshin' around the Christmas Tree -- Toy Drive at American Legion Post 27, 1195 S. Curtis Ave., with Mud Lung, Lost Cause, Obliviate, Kill Order, Gallowwalker, The Weeping Gate and Hill Tribe, 6 p.m. Nov. 25. Free.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club -- Robert Mac, Nov. 17-18; Moody Malavi, Nov. 24-25; Kevin Nealon, Nov. 30-Dec. 2; Trae Crowder, Dec. 7-9; Kristen Lindner and Barry Lamnick, Dec. 15-16; Magician Andy Gross, Dec. 22-23. tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

Club Kinkead's -- Troy Marlin Edwards, 8 p.m. Nov. 15; JR Jones, 8 p.m. Nov. 22; The Fervent, 8 p.m. Nov. 29. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday's Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

Fort Smith Brewing Company -- Comedy with Chase Myska, Kyle Kordsmeier, Cameron Carter, Desiree Newton and Sam Price, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18; comedy with Sean Patton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

TempleLive -- Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Heather Land, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Josey Scott's Saliva, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, 2024; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. fortsmith.templelive.com.

Hero's -- Truck Stop Poets, 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Uncle Fudge, 8 p.m. Nov. 18; Dominic B Roy, 8 p.m. Nov. 24; Ozark Riviera, 8 p.m. Dec. 22. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

AACLive! -- The Iguanas, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Travis Linville, Dec. 7; Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1, 2024. aaclive.com.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Tanner Usrey and Carson Wallace, 8 p.m. Nov. 18; Jackson Taylor and The Sinners, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Jason Boland and the Stragglers, 7 p.m. Nov. 25. majesticfortsmith.com.

Riverwind Casino -- Pete Davidson, 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Jake's Jingle Jam, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Lee Brice, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12, 2024; Joy Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland -- Muddy Boots Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Sallisaw Drifters, 5 p.m. and Stonehorse, 9 p.m. Nov. 17; Jon Dooly, 5 p.m. and FM Live, 9 p.m. Nov. 18; Back in Black (AC/DC Tribute), 8 p.m. Nov. 22. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment

ArcBest Performing Arts Center -- Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, Scared Scriptless, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18; Rhonda Vincent Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events

ROGERS

The Music Depot -- Brandon Santini, 7 p.m. Nov. 18; Jeron Marshall, 7 p.m. Nov. 25. musicmovesar.com/musicdepot/

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Hard Cider -- Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Dan Alten, Nov. 16; Tandem County Improv Takeover, Nov. 30; Brandon Davidson, Dec. 7; Thomas Nichols, Dec. 14; Home for the Holidays Showcase, Dec. 21; and Zach Peterson, Dec. 28. facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy

The Medium -- Mixtape Music Series (free) with Ashtyn Barbaree and Candy Lee and the Backyard Bugs, 5 p.m. Nov. 28; Off Tha Top | On Tha Spot with Eddie Canyon, Dec. 16; Mixtape Music Series with Conner Brogan and Yuni Wa, Jan. 17, 2024; Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12. themedium.art

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.