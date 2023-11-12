Local notes: A Christian Christmas Carol returns; Rogers Historical Museum hosts Holiday Open House

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has announced the following classes:

Nov. 14 & 16: From Selfies to Sunsets: How to Improve Your Cell Phone Pictures. This two-day course will help you improve the pictures you take on your cell phone. Basic techniques that can be applied to all cell phones will be shared. 10 a.m. to noon. OLLI office, $29 members, $44 nonmembers

Nov. 14: Stories & Secrets of the Gilded Age: The Domestics & the Working Class. 1:30 to 3 p.m. OLLI office, $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Nov. 15: A Lesson on the US Supreme Court. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Butterfield Trail Village, $29 members, $44 nonmembers

Nov. 16: Italian Cooking for 1, 2 or a Few. Zoom. 5 to 7 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Nov. 17: Get Hooked on Beading in Time for Holiday Gift Giving. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Drake Airfield, $49 members, $64 nonmembers (lunch and supplies included)

Information: (479) 575-4545 or ollo.uark.edu.

A Christian Christmas Carol

Lakeview Baptist Church of Northwest Arkansas announces the return of "A Christian Christmas Carol" an adaptation of the much-loved Christmas classic, Charles Dickens story of hope and redemption. Free tickets are available starting Nov. 1, at AChristianChristmasCarol.eventbrite.com.

In this creative retelling directed by Cheryl Harp, Ebenezer Scrooge is played by Youth and Associate Pastor Tyler Dixon, who is guided through a dream by three angels, then transformed from a life of greed and bitterness to finding grace and salvation.

"I'm so excited to be playing the role of Scrooge again this year," Dixon said. "Playing Ebenezer Scrooge's character and sharing the gospel through this story of redemption had such an impact on me, personally and spiritually."

The family-friendly production will feature more than 30 cast members with newly enhanced, custom-built sets and props and Dickens' era costumes to transport the audience to 19th century London.

"We are looking forward to bringing back this unique interpretation of a timeless classic," said Senior Pastor Johnny Harp. "The response last year from the community was incredible and truly a blessing. It brought many families together and reminded us of the real meaning of the season and the love that God has for all of us."

Free tickets are available now. There is no cost for admission, but ticket reservations are required, due to limited seating. Performances will run at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, December 14 and 15.

A new matinee performance will take place this year at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 16. The final performance will take place on Sunday, December 17 at 6 p.m.

All four shows will be in the auditorium at Lakeview Baptist Church in Cave Springs, located at the intersection of Highway 264 and South Rainbow Road at 1351 East Lowell Avenue. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to showtime, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, carolers and more.

To reserve your free tickets, visit achristianchristmascarol.eventbrite.com or call 479-248-1538.

For more information on Lakeview Baptist Church, visit Facebook.com/LakeviewNWA.

Holiday Open House

The Rogers Historical Museum, at 313 S. Second St. Rogers, is hosting its annual holiday open house on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year's theme is "A Rogers Christmas."

This free event features guided tours of the 1895 Hawkins House featuring the Christmas cottage carefully decorated to remind everyone of family life in Rogers many years ago. In addition to our special walk-through Christmas of the past tour, there will be holiday crafts to make and a letter-to-Santa writing station. Enjoy Christmas refreshments provided by the Friends of the Rogers Historical Museum.

Santa Claus will be here to visit, so be sure to bring your wish list. Santa will also be reading Clement Moore's famous story, "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" at 1 p.m.

The Rogers Historical Museum is at the corner of Second and Cherry streets in the Rogers Historic District. It is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org or call 479-621-1154. General admission is free.