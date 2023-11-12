Man hospitalized after deputies shoot him for pointing gun at them near Prairie Grove





PRAIRIE GROVE — A man is in the hospital after deputies say he pointed a gun at them, causing them to open fire.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 11321 Jim Hall Road near Prairie Grove about 3:18 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Two deputies approached the residence when they were met by a man who pointed a handgun at them, the release says. The deputies fired at the man, striking him.

Arkansas State Police, in their own news release, identified the man as 46-year-old Ismael Fernandez.

Deputies rendered aid to Fernandez until Central EMS arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office release. An ambulance took him to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he was still being treated Sunday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff Jay Cantrell has asked Arkansas State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The Sheriff’s Office will have its own internal review to confirm whether agency policies were followed.

The two deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave per standard operating procedure, the release says.

The deputies involved were not named in the release. Neither one was injured, according to State Police.