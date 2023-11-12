Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Brian Clifford Rowland, 40, and Brittany Anne Collins, 36, both of Hesperia, Calif., recorded Nov. 3.

Michael Adam Gibson, 32, of White Hall, and Kyra Hatcher, 26, of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 6.

Rudin A. Gomez, 57, and Cristina Gomez-Cuxeva, 49, both of White Hall, recorded Nov. 4.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Jacquelynn Owens v. Robert Owens, granted Oct. 30.

Abreanna Bramlett v. Zachary Bramlett, granted Oct. 30.

Brittany Moore v. Jeremiah Moore, granted Nov. 3.

Brandon Sims v. Whitney Sims, granted Nov. 3.

Millicent Page Hines v. Derrick Hines, granted Nov. 6.

Connie Stayton v. Ronald Lee Stayton, granted Nov. 8.

Charles McFatridge v. Amanda B. McFatridge, granted Nov. 9.

Johnny Lee Goins v. Delois Goins, granted Nov. 9.