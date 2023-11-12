Men’s basketball top 25 roundups





NO. 7 HOUSTON 82, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 50

HOUSTON -- J'Wan Roberts finished with 17 points and nine rebounds and L.J. Cryer added 15 points to lead Houston over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Cryer had 12 points in the first half, and Roberts scored 11 first-half points to drive Houston to a 14-point halftime lead.

Ja'Vier Francis scored 13 points and Emanuel Sharp had 11 points for Houston (2-0), which shot 42%, including 6 of 22 on three-pointers. The Cougars forced 17 Islander turnovers, which they converted into 19 points.

Lance-Amir Paul scored 10 points and Jordan Roberts added nine for the Islanders (1-1). Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shot 30%, but the team was 5 of 21 on three-pointers.

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 89, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 60

OMAHA, Neb. -- Trey Alexander scored 21 points and Baylor Scheierman added 17 in Creighton's second straight win to open the season.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 11 of his 13 points during a 16-0 run to open the second half that put away the Bluejays' opponent from the Summit League.

The Bluejays (2-0) shot 60% from the field, made 12 of 28 three-pointers and committed just four fouls while running its record to 12-0 in the series with the Bison (2-1).

North Dakota State got 15 points from Damari Wheeler-Thomas.





Creighton guards Trey Alexander (23) and Steven Ashworth (left) celebrate on the bench Saturday during a game against North Dakota State in Omaha, Neb. Alexander led Creighton to a 89-60 victory with 21 points. (AP/Charlie Neibergall)





