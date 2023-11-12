Men’s college basketball SEC roundup

Mississippi State 87, UT Martin 63

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Josh Hubbard hit five three-pointers and finished with 22 points Saturday to help Mississippi State beat UT Martin.

Cameron Matthews had 12 points while Gai Chol and Trey Fort -- who hit three three-pointers -- scored 11 apiece for Mississippi State (2-0). Jimmy Bell Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds to go with 7 points and 3 blocks. Shawn Jones Jr. added 8 points, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Hubbard was fouled as he hit a three-pointer and made the and-one free throw to give Mississippi State the lead for good with 16:31 left in the first half. Hubbard followed with two free throws before Chol converted a three-point play to cap a 9-0 spurt that gave the Bulldogs a 15-8 lead about 2 minutes later.

D.J. Jeffries hit a three-pointer that pushed Mississippi State's lead into double figures for good amid a 13-4 run to close the first half that made it 41-27. The Skyhawks, who made 9 of 35 (25.7%) from the field and 1 of 13 (7.7%) from three-point range, were plus-4 (10-6) on the offensive glass but outscored 9-0 in second-chance points before intermission.

Jordan Sears led UT Martin with 21 points on 7 of 19 shooting and KK Curry scored 13.