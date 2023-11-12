Mindy Atwood West

Mindy West left a safe and secure career to tackle a new challenge with Murphy USA. She’s a perfectionist, which manifested itself when she was a child. But she always earns any praise she is given.

Today at 2:24 a.m.

by Dwain Hebda

Mindy West poses for High Profile in this May 17, 2023 file photo. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/The Darkroom Photography)


In 2013, when Murphy USA spun off from its former parent company Murphy Oil Corporation, Mindy West faced making a choice of which company to work for.

With