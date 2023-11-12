Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sullivan; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Netanyahu, Sullivan, McDaniel; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Warner; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.



