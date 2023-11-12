NFL Capsules

Colts vs. Patriots

8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

LINE Colts by 1 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead 53-30; Patriots beat Colts 26-3 on Nov. 6, 2022

LAST WEEK Colts won at Panthers 27-13; Patriots lost to Commanders 20-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(10) 123.3RUSH86.9 (28)

(16) 220.8PASS202.6 (21)

(12) 344.1YARDS289.4 (27)

(7) 25.8POINTS15.0 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(24) 125.6RUSH100.8 (11)

(23) 235.0PASS232.7 (21)

(26) 360.6YARDS333.4 (16)

(T28) 26.9POINTS25.3 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH The Patriots will look to remain unbeaten in regular-season international games when they meet the Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. The Patriots defeated Tampa Bay in 2009 in London, the Rams in 2012 in London and the Raiders in 2017 in Mexico City. The Colts lost to Jacksonville 30-27 in London in 2016.

Packers at Steelers

Noon (CBS)

LINE Steelers by

SERIES Packers lead 20-16; Packers beat Steelers 27-17 on Oct. 3, 2021

LAST WEEK Packers beat Rams 20-3; Steelers beat Titans 20-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(22) 100.4RUSH90.5 (25)

(22) 199.6PASS188.0 (25)

(24) 300.0YARDS278.5 (29)

(20) 20.0POINTS16.6 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(23) 124.0RUSH133.1 (29)

(9) 196.1PASS244.1 (25)

(11) 320.1YARDS377.3 (31)

(10) 19.9POINTS20.4 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH The Steelers are the only team in NFL history to have a winning record after eight games despite being outgained in each matchup. ... Green Bay snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Saints at Vikings

Noon (Fox)

LINE Saints by 3

SERIES Vikings lead 24-13; Vikings beat Saints 28-25 on Oct. 2, 2022 in London

LAST WEEK Saints beat Bears 24-17; Vikings won at Falcons 31-28

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(18) 103.9RUSH81.3 (29)

(T10) 239.9PASS273.4 (2)

(13) 343.8YARDS354.8 (8)

(15) 21.7POINTS22.9 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(17) 112.3RUSH102.6 (12)

(7) 192.0PASS225.4 (18)

(7) 304.3YARDS328.0 (14)

(7) 19.0POINTS21.1 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Joshua Dobbs will make his first start at QB for Minnesota. He was acquired after Kirk Cousins was lost for the season and replaced the injured Jaren Hall last week against the Falcons.

Browns at Ravens

Noon

LINE Ravens by 6 1/2

SERIES Ravens lead 36-13; Ravens won at Browns 28-3 on Oct. 1

LAST WEEK Browns beat Cardinals 27-0; Ravens beat Seahawks 37-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(3) 144.1RUSH160.3 (1)

(29) 184.1PASS208.7 (20)

(18) 328.3YARDS369.0 (6)

(14) 22.6POINTS26.6 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(T6) 89.8RUSH91.9 (8)

(1) 145.0PASS170.7 (2)

(1) 234.8YARDS262.6 (2)

(3) 17.4POINTS13.8 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns QB Deshaun Watson missed the first matchup against the Ravens with a strained right shoulder, an injury that sidelined him for two other starts and most of a fourth game. While Watson still isn't 100%, his presence gives the Browns a fighting chance.

Texans at Bengals

Noon

LINE Bengals by 6 1/2

SERIES Texans lead 8-5; Bengals won at Texans 37-31

LAST WEEK Texans beat Buccaneers 39-37; Bengals beat Bills 24-18

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(27) 87.0RUSH75.9 (32)

(4) 264.1PASS216.0 (18)

(9) 351.1YARDS291.9 (25)

(11) 23.4POINTS19.4 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(10) 97.0RUSH129.8 (27)

(24) 238.0PASS234.3 (22)

(18) 335.0YARDS364.0 (27)

(T14) 20.6POINTS20.3 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Joe Burrow's calf injury is behind him. Burrow threw for a season-high 348 yards and 2 touchdowns in a win over the Bills last week. He's thrown for 10 of his 12 touchdowns during Cincinnati's four-game win streak.

49ers at Jaguars

Noon

LINE 49ers by 3

SERIES 49ers lead 4-2; 49ers won at Jaguars 30-10 on Nov. 21, 2021

LAST WEEK 49ers lost to Bengals 31-17 on Oct. 29; Jaguars won at Steelers 20-10 on Oct. 29

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(5) 133.5RUSH112.5 (14)

(8) 243.1PASS228.9 (14)

(4) 376.6YARDS341.4 (14)

(4) 27.3POINTS24.1 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(5) 86.1RUSH79.3 (3)

(19) 228.9PASS263.5 (30)

(10) 315.0YARDS342.8 (23)

(4) 17.5POINTS19.5 (T8)

WHAT TO WATCH San Francisco's key trade deadline acquisition, DE Chase Young, is set to make his debut for the team. Young had five sacks in seven games for Washington before getting traded last week for a compensatory third-round draft pick in 2024.

Titans at Buccaneers

Noon

LINE Buccaneers by 1 1/2

SERIES Titans lead 10-2; Titans beat Buccaneers 27-23 on Oct. 27, 2019

LAST WEEK Titans lost at Steelers 20-16; Buccaneers lost at Texans 39-37

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANSVS.BUCS (RK)

(12) 114.5RUSH78.3 (30)

(26) 187.5PASS224.3 (15)

(23) 302.0YARDS302.5 (21)

(24) 18.5POINTS19.8 (T21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANSVS.BUCS (RK)

(19) 114.8RUSH92.9 (9)

(16) 223.0PASS279.4 (31)

(20) 337.8YARDS372.3 (29)

(11) 20.0POINTS20.9 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH Buccaneers WR Mike Evans had 11 receptions for 198 yards and two receptions the previous time he faced the Titans. He has caught 5 of the 12 TD passes Mayfield has thrown through eight games this season.

Falcons at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE Falcons by 1 1/2

SERIES Cardinals lead 17-16; Falcons beat Cardinals 20-19 on Jan. 1

LAST WEEK Falcons lost to Vikings 31-28; Cardinals lost at Browns 27-0

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.CARDS (RK)

(9) 124.4RUSH127.0 (8)

(17) 219.9PASS162.7 (31)

(11) 344.3YARDS289.7 (26)

(25) 18.4POINTS16.8 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.CARDS (RK)

(14) 106.9RUSH128.7 (26)

(10) 197.1PASS223.8 (17)

(6) 304.0YARDS352.4 (24)

(18) 21.3POINTS26.7 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Kyler Murray is expected to return for the Cardinals after missing roughly 11 months with a torn ACL in his right knee. The Cardinals hope his presence can help them snap a six-game losing streak.

Lions at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE Lions by 3

SERIES Chargers lead 7-5; Lions beat Chargers 13-10 on Sept. 15, 2019

LAST WEEK Lions beat Raiders 26-14 on Oct. 30; Chargers beat Jets 27-6

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(6) 131.4RUSH101.1 (21)

(6) 259.3PASS239.9 (T10)

(2) 390.6YARDS341.0 (15)

(9) 25.0POINTS25.1 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(2) 76.8RUSH89.8 (T6)

(15) 220.1PASS286.0 (32)

(5) 296.9YARDS375.8 (30)

(T14) 20.6POINTS21.8 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH The Lions, who haven't won a division title since 1993, lead the NFC North with their best record midway through the season since 2004. ... The home team has won each of the past four games in this rarely played series.

Commanders at Seahawks

3:25 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 5 1/2

SERIES Commanders lead 13-9

LAST WEEK Commanders won at Patriots 20-17 Seahawks lost at Ravens 37-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(26) 90.1RUSH97.3 (23)

(9) 242.0PASS214.5 (19)

(17) 332.1YARDS311.8 (20)

(18) 21.2POINTS21.4 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(20) 116.2RUSH122.0 (21)

(27) 252.7PASS232.1 (20)

(28) 368.9YARDS354.1 (25)

(30) 27.2POINTS21.9 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Seattle was humbled 37-3 by Baltimore last week in the second-worst loss of Pete Carroll's tenure with the Seahawks. The Seahawks are 2-0 this season when following a loss.

Jets at Raiders

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Jets by 1

SERIES Raiders lead 24-18-2; Raiders won at Jets 31-28 on Dec. 6, 2020

LAST WEEK Jets lost to Chargers 27-6; Raiders beat Giants 30-6

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(20) 103.4RUSH76.1 (31)

(30) 169.5PASS199.4 (23)

(31) 272.9YARDS275.6 (30)

(30) 16.5POINTS17.3 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(30) 137.3RUSH138.7 (31)

(3) 174.8PASS192.2 (8)

(9) 312.0YARDS330.9 (15)

(T8) 19.5POINTS21.4 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH Aidan O'Connell can become the second Raiders QB to win two of his first three starts as a rookie. Mike Rae in 1976 is the only other one. O'Connell took over as starting QB last week against the New York Giants.

Broncos at Bills

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE Bills by 7

SERIES Bills lead 23-16-1; Broncos beat Chiefs 24-9

LAST WEEK Broncos beat Chiefs 24-9 on Oct. 29; Bills lost at Bengals 24-18

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.BILLS (RK)

(11) 116.8RUSH108.1 (16)

(28) 185.4PASS262.1 (5)

(22) 302.1YARDS370.2 (5)

(16) 21.5POINTS26.7 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.BILLS (RK)

(32) 154.1RUSH114.4 (18)

(26) 251.8PASS219.6 (14)

(32) 405.9YARDS334.0 (17)

(T31) 28.3POINTS17.8 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH The Broncos are riding their first winning streak since Weeks 2-3 of last season. They haven't won three in a row since winning their first three games in 2021 under former head coach Vic Fangio.