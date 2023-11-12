NFL Hogs ran the gamut of recruiting rankings

Super Bowl LV after the 2020-21 NFL season featured one former ESPN 5-star recruit on the Kansas City and Tampa Bay rosters along with 20 4-star prospects, 22 3-star recruits and 41 rated as 2-stars or lower.

While the number of 5-star and 4-star prospects were vastly outnumbered by 3-stars or lower. The percentage of the 5 and 4-stars making it to NFL rosters are far higher than other rated prospects.

The former University of Arkansas players currently on NFL rosters varied in the recruiting rankings prior to signing with Razorbacks.

The Arkansas Razorback website lists 24 Hogs in the NFL as of Sept. 13 with two former 5-stars.

Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim of Indianapolis was rated a 5-star by 247 Sports in 2016, while Denver linebacker Drew Sanders had the same rating in 2020 out of Denton (Texas) Ryan. Both were rated 4-stars by two other recruiting services.

Agim, a former Hope Bobcat, is the highest-rated current former Hog in the league with an On3.com industry ranking of 97.41. Sanders, who transferred to Arkansas from Alabama after his sophomore season, is next with a 97.14 ranking.

Eleven former Razorbacks were rated 4-star prospects by at least one recruiting service while 10 were rated 3-star prospects by at least one service and one was rated a 2-star recruit.

Seattle offensive lineman Jason Peters of Queen City, Texas, did not have a ranking in 2000 but was a 4-star according to the 247 Sports composite. He's currently in his 20th year in the NFL.

San Francisco and former Fayetteville quarterback Brandon Allen was rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals, while two other services rated him a 3-star in the 2011 class.

Former Pulaski Academy and current New England tight end Hunter Henry was a consensus 4-star prospect in 2013.

Detroit center Frank Ragnow was rated a 4-star by ESPN and 247 Sports while Rivals listed him as a 3-star out of Chanhassen, Minn. in 2014.

Arizona offensive lineman and Denmark native Hjalte Froholdt played his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida and was a consensus 4-star recruit along with being a top-100 prospect by two recruiting services in the 2015 class.

ESPN and Rivals rated defensive lineman and current Jacksonville Jaguar Jeremiah Ledbetter was a 4-star prospect, while 247 Sports listed him as a 3-star out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas prior to his signing with the Hogs in 2015.

Atlanta quarterback and tight end Feleipe Franks was a consensus 4-star recruit and-top 100 prospect in the 2016 class before signing with and playing for Florida before eventually transferring to Arkansas in 2020.

His On3.com industry ranking average of 95.69 is the highest of the former Razorback 4-stars. Henry is next at 94.42.

Jacksonville defensive back Montaric Brown of Ashdown was a consensus 4-star recruit before signing with the Hogs in 2017.

Las Vegas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner was rated a 4-star by 247 Sports in 2017 and a 3-star by ESPN and Rivals.

Tennessee and former Warren receiver Treylon Burks was a consensus 4-star recruit in 2019.

Washington center Ricky Stromberg was rated a 4-star by ESPN and 247 Sports and 3-star by Rivals in 2019 out of Tulsa Union.

New England defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. was a consensus 3-star recruit out of Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas in 2012, as was Detroit offensive lineman Dan Skipper out of Arvada (Colo.) Ralston Valley in the class of 2013.

Defensive lineman Armon Watts was consensus 3-star prospect out of Christian Brothers in St. Louis in 2014.

Minnesota defensive lineman T.J. Smith was a consensus 3-star coming out of Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County in the class of 2015. Former Fayetteville safety and current San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw was also a consensus 3-star in the same class.

Pittsburgh defensive linemen Jonathan Marshall was a consensus 3-star prospect in the 2016 class from Shepherd, Texas, as was Washington linebacker De'Jon Harris, who played at John Ehret High School in Marrero, La.

Detroit cornerback Jerry Jacobs was rated a 2-star by Rivals and a 3-star by 247 Sports out of Atlanta South Cobb High School in 201. He signed with Arkansas State and transferred to Arkansas.

Carolina receiver Matt Landers was another consensus 3-star prospect in 2017 out of St. Petersburg, Fla. He started at Georgia before making his way to Fayetteville for the 2022 season.

Washington safety Kamren Curl was a consensus 3-star prospect from Muskogee, Okla., in 2017. His NFL teammate, defensive lineman John Ridgeway, was rated a 2-star by 247 Sports and Rivals while a senior at Bloomington, Ill. during the same year.

Ridgeway signed with Illinois State prior to making his way to Arkansas for the 2021 season.

