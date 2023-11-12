NW ARKANSAS/RIVER VALLEY FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

GRAVETTE 55, STUTTGART 10

Gravette scored the last 35 points to pull away from Stuttgart and advance to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs with a win at Lion Stadium. It was the first postseason victory for the Lions (7-4) since 2016, when they earned a 37-27 first-round victory at Pocahontas.

Gravette (7-4), the third seed from the 4A-1, broke a 7-7 tie with Kayden Brown’s 53-yard touchdown run, then added a 13-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Holmes to Kyler Austin for a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter. Dawson McElvey’s 23-yard field goal pulled Stuttgart within 20-10 before the Lions turned the game into a rout.

Holmes hit Joseph Beem with a 25-yard touchdown pass to give Gravette a 27-10 halftime cushion before Austin scored on runs of 10 and 9 yards. Holmes added a 22-yard touchdown pass to Brown for a 48-10 lead and invoked the running clock before Hudson Harris capped the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run.

Beem, a freshman, had two interceptions for the Lions, who will travel to Rivercrest for their second-round game Friday.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 53, JONESBORO 27

Fort Smith Southside quarterback Carter Zimmerman accounted for four touchdowns, three rushing and one passing, as the Mavericks rolled past Jonesboro 53-27 Friday night in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Southside (7-4) advances to play 7A-West Conference rival Fayetteville (10-0) in the second round. The Bulldogs defeated the Mavericks 45-31 in their regular-season meeting.

Isaac Gregory and Amari Tucker rushed for one touchdown each Friday night as the Mavericks, the No. 5 seed from the 7A-West, topped 50 points for the third time this season.

Southside opened a 32-14 halftime lead by scoring the final 17 points of the second quarter, a surge that began with Greyson York’s 32-yard field goal for an 18-14 lead with 8:13 remaining. Jonesboro drove to the Southside 28-yard line before Devin Huggins stepped in front of Asa Myers’ pass and returned the interception 78 yards for a touchdown at the 6:36 mark. The Hurricane came back with a drive to the Mavericks’ 5, but a penalty negated a touchdown run and Will Barnett’s 38-yard field goal fell short with 3:18 left in the half.

Southside drove 80 yards, scoring on Zimmerman’s 3-yard run with six seconds remaining.

Jonesboro (5-6) scored the first points of the second half on Terrance Brown’s 3-yard run, but Southside responded with a quick 59-yard drive capped by Tucker’s 33-yard touchdown run. Zimmerman scored the Mavericks’ final two touchdowns on runs of 6 and 31 yards in the fourth quarter.

Zimmerman threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to George Herrell and Gregory scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter. Jonesboro’s first possession ended with Jordan Daniels’ 22-yard touchdown run and the Hurricane also scored on its second drive as Brown reached the end zone on a 3-yard run.

LINCOLN 39, HEBER SPRINGS 28

Lincoln overcame three failed extra-point conversions and two interceptions by scoring twice on defense. Tye Moss returned a fumble recovery over 60 yards with 23 seconds left to seal Lincoln’s road win at Heber Springs on Friday.

The Wolves led 12-7 at halftime, but fell behind, 28-25, when the Panthers scored on Parker Brown 7-yard pass from Xander Lindley with 3:48 to play in the fourth. Lincoln regained the lead on Kale Jones 20-yard run. Damian Lee’s P.A.T. kick put the Wolves up 32-28 with 1:20 remaining, then gave up a kickoff return to their own 44 with a 15-yard personal foul penalty tacked on. Bryce Bradley sacked Lindley, forcing Heber Springs to expend its last time-out, and Moss scooped and scored on the next play.

MANSFIELD 57, CENTERPOINT 22

Tyler Turnipseed and Daniel Burton each ran for more than 100 yards to lead the Tigers to a big win in the opening round of the Class 3A state football playoffs.

Turnipseed rushed for 159 yards on 14 carries and 3 touchdowns, while Burton added 121 yards on 9 carries and 2 more touchdowns.

Jeremy Strozier also threw for two touchdowns and added 46 yards rushing for the Tigers (9-2).

Mansfield led 30-14 at halftime and advances to take on Hoxie, a 41-6 winner over Melbourne.