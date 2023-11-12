FOOTBALL

Ex-NFL player killed in crash

A crash at a red light killed six people including former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden in downtown Houston early Saturday. The two-vehicle crash occurred about 2 a.m. when a Chrysler 300, apparently "going very fast, high velocity," ran the red light and collided with an SUV, Houston Police Assistant Chief Megan Howard said. Five men and one woman died, including Hayden, the Houston Chronicle reported. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Those killed included the driver of the Chrysler and a man who appeared to be homeless, Howard said. Four people were taken to the hospital and two of them died, Howard said, while one female passenger was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Hayden, 33, was born in Houston and starred at the University of Houston, according to his profile page on ESPN.com. A first-round draft pick in 2013, he played in eight seasons through 2020 for the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans' CB makes return

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley was activated from the injured reserve Saturday and will return for today's game at Cincinnati. Stingley, the third overall pick in last year's draft, has missed the last six games after injuring a hamstring in practice. This injury came after he sat out the last eight games of his rookie season with a hamstring injury. Also Saturday, the Texans placed kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn on the injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. He was injured in the first half of Houston's game against Tampa Bay last week, and the team was forced to use running back Dare Ogunbowale as the kicker for the second half. He made a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to become the first non-kicker or punter to make a field goal since 2004. The Texans signed kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad Tuesday, and he was elevated to the active roster Saturday to fill in while Fairbairn is injured.

GOLF

Pedersen surges late

Emily Kristine Pedersen had three birdies over the final five holes for a 6-under 64 that gave her a three-shot lead on Saturday at The Annika in Belleair, Fla., where the scoring was so low that Pederson had only the seventh-best round of the day. Pedersen must have felt as though she was stuck in neutral at Pelican Golf Club. The Dane kept a clean card, made six birdies and still saw player after player close in on her. Amy Yang had a 61. Two-time major champion Lilia Vu got back into the mix with a 62, a score matched by Patty Tavatanakit and Alison Lee. Two other players shot 63. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is tied for fourth. Lopez turned in a 65 on Saturday and is at 13-under 197. Pedersen got some breathing room late when her drive on the 16th skipped out of a bunker into the fairway, setting up a wedge to short range. And on the 18th, she tugged her pitching wedge only to see it catch a slope on the left side of the green. It rolled down to 6 feet for a final birdie. Pedersen was at 18-under 192, three shots clear of Yang and Vu going into the final round. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 70 for the second day in a row and is at 2-under 208.

Alker fires a 65 at Phoenix

Steven Alker pulled away from the pack Saturday with a 6-under 65, finishing with a birdie that extended his lead to four shots going into the final round of the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix. Alker began the day tied with Marco Dawson, who couldn't keep up on the front nine and fell out of contention on the back nine at Phoenix Country Club. Padraig Harrington was trying to keep pace until he took a double bogey on the 14th hole, and then had to scramble for bogey on the par-5 closing hole. Alker was at 17-under 196, four shots ahead of Alex Cejka, who had a 68. Harrington and Thongchai Jaidee, who each had a 69, were five behind. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 71 on Saturday and is at 2-under 211.

SOCCER

Gotham wins NWSL title

World Cup winner Esther Gonzalez scored the go-ahead goal on a header in first-half stoppage time and Gotham FC survived a wild finish to beat OL Reign 2-1 on Saturday night in a National Women's Soccer League championship match that was in its first few minutes when Megan Rapinoe hobbled off the pitch in a heartbreaking end to her career. Following a VAR review in stoppage time, Gotham goalie Mandy Haught was issued a red card for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and sent off, giving the Reign a chance to tie it. With defender Nealy Martin taking over in goal, the Reign's Rose Lavelle took a free kick just outside the box but it bounced off a Gotham player along the wall. Gotham was able to run out the clock and marked its first NWSL title with a wild celebration near midfield. The non-contact injury to Reign star Rapinoe took some of the wind out of the crowd at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium. The match had been billed as a showdown between Rapinoe and Gotham's Ali Krieger, both of whom were looking for their first NWSL title before retiring. Rapinoe was in a walking boot afterward and said she's pretty sure she tore her right Achilles tendon.

TENNIS

Canada moves into finals

Leylah Fernandez led Canada into the Billie Jean King Cup final after beating Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and then helping to secure a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in a decisive doubles match on Saturday. Fernandez beat Vondrousova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to pull Canada level after Barbora Krejcikova had beaten Marina Stakusic 6-2, 6-1 to give the Czechs the early advantage. The 20th-ranked Fernandez got right back on the indoor hardcourt in Seville to help Gabriela Dabrowski beat Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 7-6 (3). In today's final, Canada will face Italy which saw off Slovenia 2-0 after winning both singles matches.

HOCKEY

U.S. takes 2-0 Series lead

Gabbie Hughes scored twice and the United States women’s national hockey team improved to 2-0 in its Rivalry Series with a 5-2 win over Canada on Saturday in Los Angeles. Britta Curl scored the go-ahead goal off a turnover midway through the second period in a game the Americans never trailed. Alex Carpenter had a goal and assist, Hilary Knight set up two goals and Hannah Bilka also scored as the U.S. followed up its series-opening 3-1 win at Tempe, Ariz., on Wednesday.



