100 years ago

Nov. 12, 1923

Emery Connell, awaiting execution for the murder of City Detective Luther C. Hay, sawed his way from the death cell of the prison "walls" early yesterday morning, only to be balked in his break for liberty through some miscarriage in the plans of his confederates on the outside, supposedly waiting to rush away with him in a high-powered automobile. ... Connell told a Gazette reporter yesterday that he made his way into the courtyard about 2:30 in the morning. It was 6:30 before his near escape was discovered, and it was an hour later when he was found and returned to his cell.

50 years ago

Nov. 12, 1973

Gov. Bumpers told Arkansans Sunday night that if they don't exercise individual responsibility and conserve energy, "the lights are going to go out -- it's as simple as that." In a radio and television speech at Little Rock, Mr. Bumpers echoed figures used by President Nixon last week in stating that the country faces a 15 to 20 per cent shortage of fuels because of a lack of adequate oil refinery capacity to meet demand and because the Middle East has cut off the flow of three million barrels of crude oil a day to the United States. The aim must be for Arkansans to cut their fuel consumption by 15 per cent, he declared. If they do not, factories will start closing and the state's farmers will encounter problems harvesting their crops this fall and sowing them next spring, leading to a possible food shortage.

25 years ago

Nov. 12, 1998

A federal trial for the first batch of 54 people accused in May of conspiring to bring hundreds of pounds of drugs into the Little Rock area has been postponed from today until Monday. ... The case made headlines when law-enforcement officers conducted five predawn raids May 28, arresting 32 of the 54 people named in the indictment. Officers dubbed the roundup Operation "Skee" Patrol, borrowing the nickname of admitted ringleader Steven Tyrone Miller, 31, who pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to conspiracy to distribute drugs and is awaiting sentencing. ... Law enforcement officials have said the ring was responsible for importing hundreds of pounds of cocaine and marijuana and gallons of PCP.

10 years ago

Nov. 12, 2013

Little Rock officials are again focusing plans for a northwest police substation in the unfinished Pankey Community Center, despite failed negotiations last year with the nonprofit group that owns the boarded-up building. The Little Rock Board of Directors will discuss a proposed contract at its meeting today to lease space at the center at 13700 Cantrell Road and to spend up to $1 million to finish construction of the building and install a fueling station for police cars. The city has been looking for property to build a substation in northwest Little Rock for several years because of a western shift in property and commercial crimes that has followed a shift in the city's population.