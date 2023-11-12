Pianist ‘Rachs’ out in complex concerto

Pianist Conrad Tao "Rach"-ed the room Saturday night at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, nicknamed the "Rach 3," is billed as possibly the most difficult work in the standard repertoire; it is certainly one of the most complex.

Tao, soloing with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor Tamara Dworetz, tossed off the thousands upon thousands of notes as though they were easy, and rolled with the orchestra during the few passages the composer provides in which the soloist is not playing.

For most of the first two movements, Tao stroked and struck the keys with visible affection, never pounding except in the few of the more frenzied spots where the piece calls for necessary force. By the third movement, Rachmaninoff -- and Tao -- threw caution to the wind, and the orchestra's 9-foot Steinway was happily equal to the challenge.

Communication between soloist and conductor was superb, and, astonishingly, so was the balance between piano and 80-something-piece orchestra. The strings sounded particularly lush and there was great work from solo woodwinds.

A simply human pianist would have determined all those notes were enough and retired for the evening, but Tao graciously responded to the ovation with an encore: his own arrangement of jazzman Art Tatum's version of "Over the Rainbow."

On the first half of the program, Dworetz maintained a modest tempo while emphasizing all the best dramatic moments of Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring" and chose a highly unusual curtain-raiser: "Duo Ye," in which composer Chen Yi merges Chinese folk tunes and dance rhythms with 20th-century American dissonances.

Tao, Dworetz and the orchestra will repeat the program at 3 p.m. today at Robinson, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 666-1761, Ext. 1, or online at ArkansasSymphony.org.

Tao will also join orchestra members for a River Rhapsodies chamber concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. He'll play some solo works and Antonin Dvorak's Piano Quintet No. 2.