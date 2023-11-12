Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Oct. 16-20.

Blue C.K. Pike Road, LLC to Conark, LLC, L9R B5, Holt's Industrial, $3,973,000.

F Belforti-Metro Annex 15, LLC; M Belforti-Metro Annex 15, LLC to Little Rock Vetures, III; F Belforti-Metro Annex 15, LLC; M Belforti-Metro Annex 15, LLC, Pt SW SE 29-2N-12W $2,530,000.

RG AR Oak Street, LLC to FCPT Holdings, LLC, 5500 West 12th St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B1, Peay And Worthen (formerly Ls9-12 B1), $2,351,289.

Tri-State Properties of Tennessee, LLC to Tri-State Truck Center, Inc., L1AR, Harris Industrial Park, $1,560,000.

Stephen K. Morrison; Debra K. Morrison to Markham & Johnson, LLC, 424 Johnson St., Little Rock. Ls11-12 B6, CS Stifft; Lots A & B, Hanson Replat- Plateau; Ls16 & 22, Midwood Manor Section B, $1,550,000.

Larry D. Robinson; Carol D. Robinson to City of North Little Rock Ls1-2 B9, Original City of Argenta, $1,500,000.

Marilyn Nelson to Kenneth Clair Kasper, Jr.; Vickie Petz Kasper, 31 Vigne Blvd., Little Rock. L20 B83, Chenal Valley, $965,000.

Sophia Nguyenle; Nguyen Nguyen to Driven Brands, Inc., L1A B100, Indian Hills, $900,000.

Charles A. Frueauff Foundation, Inc. to Medical Investments, LLC, Unit 100, Arkansas Capital Commerce Center HPR, $900,000.

Kevin Wong; Jenna Wong to Kevin W. Brown, 217 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock. L18 B101, Chenal Valley, $860,000.

Henry K. Wong; Barbara M. Aufiero to Zachary Clark; Meagan Clark, 32 Avignon Court, Little Rock. L11 B16, Chenal Valley, $775,000.

William Callahan; Alyce Callahan to Nikhil Ganesh Kamath; Brooke Scarbrough Kamath, 3 Gibson Drive, Little Rock. L149, Robinwood, $770,000.

Whodunit Holdings, LLC to Twin Fox, LLC, Ls1-3 & 10-12 B302, Original City of Little Rock, $700,000.

William Still; Lindsay Still to Timothy Scott Proctor; Timothy Scott Proctor Revocable Trust, 19 Ensbury Place, Little Rock. L41 B101, Chenal Valley, $675,000.

Barbara Oakes; Barbara Oakes Living Trust to Family Council, Ls9-10 B332, Original City of Little Rock, $675,000.

Lesia Marie Booker-Phillips; Leon Phillips and Lesia Marie Booker-Phillips Living Trust to Claudia Acosta Lenis, 304 Miramar Blvd., Little Rock. L5 B110, Chenal Valley, $670,000.

Robert B. Stebbins to Harry Lee Hastings, III; Mary Elizabeth Jastings, The H & M 3 Trust, L28, Sherrill Heights, $650,000.

Shawn O'Dell Constructionm, Inc. to Laura Wilson; Mark Wilson, 2701 Rock Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L9 B13, Stonehill Phase V, $609,900.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to William G. Campbell, Jr.; Jennifer Townsend, 52 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L62 B2, Copper Run Phase IV, $566,403.

Rock Town Manor, LLC to Kyung Un Hyon; Dong Suk Hyon, 1303 Rockwater Blvd., North Little Rock. L1, The Gardens at Rockwater Village, $560,000.

Robert B. Hill; Janet Elaine Hill to Wayne J. Hill; Jack David Lang, L38, Longlea Phase VIII, $530,000.

Taylor Collins Warden; John Harrison Warden to Mechan Shermer, 5920 S. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock. L77, Forest Heights Place, $500,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to John Levi Hines; Sarah Denise Hines, 186 Ridgeview Trail, Maumelle. L15 B1, Ridgeview Trails Phase I, $485,000.

Kevin Garland; Theresa Garland; The Kevin and Theresa Garland Revocable Family Trust to Lori Elizabeth Poss; Jason Thomas Poss, 1909 Wellington Woods Drive, Little Rock. L15 B11, The Villages of Wellington, $484,900.

Jonathan Tabak; Sophie Tabak to Cynthia Low; Jerome Salomen, L21 B22, The Villages of Wellington, $480,000.

Shawn Michelle Banks; Michelle Odum; Kevin Odum to Logan Corley; Victoria Corley, L40, Candlewood Section 2, $469,900.

Patrick Feilke; Linzay Feilke to Christopher Smith; Susanne M. Smith, 6 Bugle Court, Little Rock. L228, Foxcroft 4th $464,000.

Wyatt James Eubert; Patrice Denise Seubert to Edward J. McVoy, III; Caitlin D. McVoy. 4749 Brandywine Cove, Sherwood. L3, Club Cove, $441,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc. to Fred Hanouda; Mohamed Tolba, 205 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L28 B1, Fletcher Valley, $431,900.

Ferguson Homes and Construction, LLC to Mary Beth Ingram; Revocable Trust Agreement of Billy W. Ingram and Mary Beth Ingram, L27 B2, Fletcher Valley, $417,400.

Donald D. Crocker; Phoebe S. Crocker (dec'd) to Stephen Easter; Jessica Easter, 1625 Mountain Drive, Little Rock. L1, Leawood Place, $415,000.

Jung Wan Yang; Jung Ae Yang to Oasis Cantina Sports Bar, Inc., 7121 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock. Pt SW SW 30-1N-12W, $400,000.

Gary W. Criglow; Susan R. Russll (Dec'd) to Marvin Winston; Karen Winston, 23201 Mills Mountain Road, Little Rock. Pt SE NW 7-2N-14W, $400,000.

Jennifer Townsend to David Clausing; Alicja Urbaniak, 42 Deerberry Forest Circle, Little Rock. L126A-R, Brodie Creek Community Phase I Replat, $389,000.

Richard P. Carr, Jr.; Valerie Carr to Deborah Jeanne Arnold Rice; Vincent Perry France, 13310 Abinger Drive, Little Rock. L33, Hillsborough Phase I, $382,684.

Yates Group, Inc.; E-Z Mart Stores, Inc. to DDL Allen Properties, LLC, 1624 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Ls4-6 B5, Cox- Taylor & Bodeman, $375,000.

Thomas J. Maxwell; Jannie L. Maxwell to Kenneth Bir; Heather Bir, 8000 Coleridge Drive, North Little Rock. L27 B4, Windsor Valley, $365,000.

JPL Construction, LLC to Nelson Lamar Kaye, 816 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. Ls15-16 B5, Lincoln Park, $360,000.

Songbyrd Enterprises, LLC to Shea Lynn Watts; Janie Riggs, 822 West 27th St., Little Rock. Ls5-6 B18, Kimball's South Park, $349,000.

JRC Property Management, LLC to Chloe Norlander; Brian Beck, L4 B10, Lakewood, $344,900.

Edward J McVoy; Edward Joseph McVoy, III; Caitlin D McVoy; Caitline Diane McVoy to Aerial S. Parish, 314 Country Club Pkwy., Maumelle. L945, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase XIV-A, $342,000.

Grulke Construction, LLC to Kevin Allmon, 1920 Marshall St., Little Rock. L6 B4, Fleming & Bradford, $332,000.

C & P Custom Transformations, LLC to Community Living, Inc., L68, Stoneledge Phase II, $325,000.

BDJ Maumelle Properties, LLC to Eric D. Wichelt; Karen Wichelt, 7 Wabash Cove, Maumelle. L43, Riverland, $324,000.

Leslie Sara Martin to Taggart Garland Grace; Suzanna Haygood Grace, 10 Cambay Court, Little Rock. L180, St. Charles, $320,000.

Betty Jo Neal to Linda McGrede Cranford, L26 B3, Walton Heights, $319,000.

Dorothy Griffin to Emmanuel Amoah; Jocora Lynn Malone, 1600 Kanis Village Drive, Little Rock. L78R, Kanis Village Replat Phase I, $290,000.

Patricia B. Goodson; Trisha Goodson; Katy Campbell; The Goodson Living Trust to Dean Goodson; Haley A. Neighbors-Goodson, 2117 N. Van Buren St., Little Rock. L7 B16, Newton, $285,000.

Andrew Carberry; Claudia Carberry to Thaddeus James; Melissa James, 2310 S. Arch St., Little Rock. Ls9-10 B4, Clark, $280,000.

Fracis Petersen Webber; Sarah M. Miller to Adrian Lucas Haley; Katie Ann Jones, 10301 Charterhouse Road, Little Rock. L23, Colony West 2nd, $275,000.

Stephen T. Lail; Kristen S. Lail to Luke Keeling, L180, Austin Lakes, $270,000.

Randy Rasheem Lee; Vanessa Freeman; Vanessa S. Lee to Robert Lee Washington; Carla Lynn Washington, 1916 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville. L175, Base Meadows Phase II, $269,000.

Millennium House Buyers, LLC; US Home Buyer, LLC to Mirax Corp, L25, Gleneagles, $267,336.

Katherine Elizabeth Martin to Skylar Laine Thompson, 49 Taylor Park Loop, Little Rock. L3 B5, Taylor Park Phase II $265,000.

Derious J. Glover; Bridget Glover to Linda Marie Newburn; Alex Leroy Davis, 14 Rosewall Lane, Little Rock. L29, Otter Creek Community Phase XI, $258,000.

Kenny Schichtl; Maranda Schichtl to Shane C. Shroyer; Katherine E. Shroyer, L4 B11, Oakbrooke Phase VI, $255,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Christina Stolarz, 130 Im Drive, Maumelle. L23, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $252,600.

Ricky Wayne Collie; Marla C. Gregory; Sheridan M. Rood to David M. Alewine; DeAnna G. Deberry, 5 Coachlight Drive, Little Rock. L152, Sturbridge Phase III, $249,000.

Milo Camacho to James Charles Hedrick, Jr., 9746 Clove Road, Cabot. Pt SE SW 20-4N-10W, $242,500.

Midtown Premium Properties, LLC to Charles R. Byrd, Jr.; Gulbiz F. Govar, 3420 Fiesta Ave., North Little Rock. L5 B38, Park Hill NLR, $239,900.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to Ronald James, 101 Meadowlark St., Jacksonville. L1, The Meadows, $239,000.

Pfeifer Family Limited Partnership #1 to Sanders Investments 4, LLC, L4RR B8, Northshore Unrecorded, $236,250.

John Levi Hines to Ronald R. Sloan; Vicki J. Sloan, 58 Zircon Drive, Maumelle. L129, Park Ridge, $232,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Giovanni Christian Monsanto, 132 Im Drive, Maumelle. L24, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $223,000.

Kenneth Edward Wiesner; Estate of Jill Marynell Wiesner (dec'd); Jill M. Pride Watson Wiesner Trust to Alexander Norman, Pt SW SE 4-4N-10W, $220,000.

Matthew P. Bellott; Shana L. Bellott to Morah L. King, 2101 Honeycomb St., Sherwood. L3 B7, Bear Paw Phase I, $218,000.

Roderick L. Mance; Bonnie C. Mance to Christine Erin Kindle, 1420 Cornflower Lane, Sherwood. L6 B14, East Meadow, $212,000.

Terry Dugger to Melissa Hickman, 2419 North Drive, North Little Rock. Ls50-51, Pleasant View, $201,000.

RMA AR Real Estate, LLC to Charles Matione; Christina Mantione, 7223 Richwood Road, Little Rock. L482, Kingwood Place, $200,000.

Rosann Shepherd to Siew Peng Tan, L1, Echo Valley Park, $200,000.

B. D. Fisher; Waterfowl Recreation Trust to Hayden Martin, 8416 Easy St., Sherwood. L15, Stewart Manor, $197,000.

Annie Blair Ray; Matthew Rowe to Vanessa Moody; Dustin Cline, 415 Fountain Ave., Little Rock. L34 B1, Young's Park, $195,000.

Brooklynn Santoyo to Robert G. Giles; Tracey Riggs, 11 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock. L11, Wisteria, $195,000.

Stephen Jordan Stone to Dale D. Babbs; Phyllis Dabbs; The Dabbs Revocable Trust Agreement, L334, Foxwood Phase VII-A, $192,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Linda Trias; John G. Trias, 19 Archwood Drive, Little Rock. L1, Hill's- Hamilton & Brack, $190,000.

David Pearlstein to Robert C. Fixott; Kaye L. Fixott, 104 Spring Oak Drive, Sherwood. L3 B1, Sherwood North, $189,500.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Rama Mohammed Zyad Hadeed 313 Oneida St, Jacksonville. L4, Northlake Phase I $189,500.

Daniel G. McElderry; Kathryn McElderry to Dalvin Meeks, 517 Hill St., Jacksonville. L6 B5, Oak View Replat, $180,000.

Kristhian Piva to Contrale D. Bonner, Sr., 2201 Kansas Ave., North Little Rock. Tract B & L7, McMurtrey Davis Replat- West Ranch Estate, $180,000.

C H B Properties, LLC to Arrived AR Sansa, LLC, 812 W. 21st St., North Little Rock. L3 B7, CR Schaer, $180,000.

Edward D. Perry; Perry Revocable Trust to Superior Ventures, LLC, L63, Longlea Phase VIII-D, $180,000.

C H B Properties, LLC to Arrived AR Marcy, LLC, L12 B7, CR Schaer, $180,000.

C H B Properties, LLC to Arrived AR Arya, LLC, 814 W. 21st St., North Little Rock. L2 B7, CR Schaer, $180,000.

C H B Properties, LLC to Javier Torres-Lucero, 1413 W. 16th St., North Little Rock. L10 B12, Lasker, $179,900.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to AEM Properties of TN, LLC, 912-014 W. 23rd St., North Little Rock. L19, Plainview, $178,700.

Jonathan Ellis to Corey Tabor; Cora Majan, 4400 N. Olive S., North Little Rock. L18 B75, Park Hill NLR, $175,000.

Ben L. Sims to Shauna Baldwin, 59 Reservoir Heights Drive, Little Rock. L3, Reservoir Heights No. 2, $174,500.

DOP Properties, LLC to Brett Charles Boudreaux; Jennifer Lynn Boudreaux, 2804 S. Izard St., Little Rock. L11 B29, Kimball's South Park, $172,500.

Jeff Stephens; Jeff Stephens Revocable Trust to Zenas Lynn Zeno; Carolyn Miller Zeno, Apt. 30, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR 3, $172,000.

Sax Homes, LLC to Bison Capital 2, LLC, Pt NW NW 1-1N-13W, $170,000.

BSFR TRS III, LLC to Martha Davis, 2100 Steeple Chase Drive, Jacksonville. L340, Foxwood Phase VII-A, $169,900.

Morgan Mathews Gray to Robin Poole, 1812 War Eagle Drive, North Little Rock. L35 B30, Indian Hills, $166,000.

Hat Properties, LLC to Casey Mynatt; Andrew Weir 48 Mine Hill Drive, North Little Rock. L94, White Oak Village $160,000.

Jennifer Link to James Carroll Fenter, 109 Highland Point Cove, Maumelle. L5, Windwood Village Phase I, $160,000.

Scott A. Smith to James Smith; Dawn Fee Smith, 9519 Smith Farms Road, Cabot. Pt NE NE 30-3N-10W, $160,000.

Megan Brooke Reese; Christopher Martin Reese to Walter Brent McKinstry; Cherry McKinstry, L14 B2, Summit Ridge, $150,000.