Reddies hang on, end Ravine streak





ARKADELPHIA -- Henderson State got the payback it wanted from its in-town rivals while ruining their postseason plans all at the same time Saturday.

The Reddies straddled the shoulders of Andrew Edwards' offensively, but it was their stifling showing on defense that paved the way to a 31-27 victory over Ouachita Baptist during the 96th Battle of the Ravine in front of 9,734 boisterous fans at Cliff Harris Stadium.

The win served as a fitting end to the regular season for Henderson State (9-2, 9-2 Great American Conference), which also stopped its six-game losing streak in the series. What may be even more gratifying for the Reddies, though, is the fact that the victory allowed them to essentially put a nail in any playoff plans OBU (9-2, 9-2) had beforehand.

The Tigers, who came in No. 10 in NCAA Division II and No. 6 in the Super Region Three rankings, needed to beat the Reddies to likely secure a postseason berth. But OBU was held to 113 yards rushing -- 114 yards below its season average -- and turned the ball over twice to all but end the Tigers' hopes of gaining one of the region's seven playoff spots.

"Man, I thought we played a really, really good game," said Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield, whose team lost a 40-37 decision in overtime to the Tigers last season. "We played extremely hard from start to finish. OBU has a good football team, and I knew it was going to come down to the wire, which it did."

The Tigers trailed by 31-13 with less than two minutes to go before storming back to make things tighter.

Eli Livingston scored on 1- and 5-yard touchdown runs 54 seconds apart to pull OBU within four. Henderson State, however, recovered an onside kick, which it failed to do on the Tigers' previous scoring drive, and was able to run out the clock.

Edwards completed 21 of 29 passes for 218 yards with 2 touchdowns and added an 11-yard rushing touchdown for the Reddies, who were able to keep the chains moving by converting on 13 of 18 third-down attempts.

Livingston accounted for 178 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers. Kendel Givens also ran for 61 yards and caught 3 passes for 80 yards with a score.

"It was the breaks," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "We had some self-inflicted wounds, especially with penalties in the first half. I felt like we needed to get something going and did the fake punt [in the third quarter]. That's my fault because we shouldn't have tried that.

"But I'm proud of the guys. ... They fought all year, fought in this game even when we got down. They never quit believing."

The Tigers hit the Reddies first with 12:19 left in the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run from Livingston. A bad snap on the extra-point attempt left OBU with a 6-0 lead.

Henderson State responded when Kirby Owens II picked off a pass from Riley Harms at the Reddies' 45 and returned it to the Tigers' 34. Five plays later, Edwards sprinted up the middle for his lone touchdown run.

OBU did miss out on a chance to move ahead on the final play of the quarter. Connor Flannigan fumbled a punt, then ran 10 yards laterally to pick it up before breaking five tackles and racing 60 yards for an apparent touchdown. However, the score was nullified by offsetting penalties.

The Tigers would score anyway after getting a do-over on the punt. Harms found Givens on a wheel route for a 28-yard touchdown with 13:23 remaining in the second quarter to put OBU ahead 13-7.

It was Harms' 22nd scoring pass of the year, which broke the school's all-time single-season record of 21 that was set by Neal Turner in 1979. Givens also became the Tigers' career scoring leader on the play, but OBU's lead didn't last long.

Henderson State took the following kickoff and moved 75 yards in 11 plays, ending the drive on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Edwards to Cayden Davis.

That answer helped send the Reddies into the locker room with a one-point lead despite being outgained 196-161 in total yardage. A big reason for that is because their defense consistently put pressure on Harms, who didn't have many clean pockets to throw from, outside of his two lengthy passes to McElhany and Givens.

The Tigers also constantly harassed Edwards, but he was able to use his legs to keep plays alive, particularly during Henderson State's last scoring series of the half when he converted on two third-down completions.

Edwards continued to cause issues for the Tigers in the third quarter. He capped an opening 58-yard march with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Elijah George with 10:28 showing.

Henderson State's special teams put OBU in a tough spot on the ensuing possession. The Reddies threw the Tigers' Mikey Gonzalez for a yard loss on a fake-punt attempt from the OBU 48. Twelve plays later, Korien Burrell bowled his way in for a 1-yard touchdown to give Henderson State a 28-13 advantage.

The Tigers found themselves in even more of a bind after they got the ball back. OBU's Gabe Goodman, who moved into first place in the program record books for the most extra points in a season, missed wide right on a 24-yard field goal after the Tigers were in a first-and-goal situation from the 3.

Henderson State capitalized by embarking on a drive that ate up nearly nine minutes. Kolby King drilled a 31-yard field goal to increase the lead to 31-13. The Reddies were then able to withstand the late rush from the Tigers to win it.

"Just a good victory and a good way to end the season," Maxfield said. "We had a long streak of not winning against them. We've been close, got beat by field goals or less three or four years in a row. But to come over here and win, it's pretty big."





Ouachita Baptist running back Kendel Givens (34) tries to outrun Henderson State’s Jordan Owens (back) during the Tigers’ 31-27 loss to the Reddies in the Battle of the Ravine on Saturday at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1112battle/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)







