Schrader, defense shine as Tigers roll over Vols

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The first time Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz spent serious time with Cody Schrader was after the walk-on running back arrived on campus, gambling that the talent that made him a Division II star would transfer to college football's highest level.

On Saturday night, it produced one of the finest games in school history.

Schrader ran for 205 yards and a touchdown, caught five passes for 116 yards and led the No. 14 Tigers to a 36-7 rout of No. 13 Tennessee that ended a four-game losing streak in the series.

"One of the things that gets lost in his story is he's a talented player," Drinkwitz said. "He has this stubborn refusal to quit."

Schrader's 321 yards from scrimmage were 12 shy of the school record set by Devin West in 1998.

"The whole recipe of this whole thing is work," Schrader said. "You have to be able to hit a person in the mouth for four quarters, and either they're going to fold or I'm going to fold. And I'm determined not to fold."

Schrader had plenty of help. Brady Cook shredded the Vols for 275 yards passing and accounted for two TDs. Luther Burden III had a touchdown reception that basically sealed the outcome, and Daylan Carnell closed it out for the Tigers (8-2, 4-2) with a 38-yard pick-6 against one of their biggest nemeses.

The Volunteers (7-3, 3-3) had outscored them 128-48 in their two games with Coach Josh Heupel on the sideline.

"This is the first time I beat them since I've been here," Tigers cornerback Jaylon Carlies said. "This is a huge one for us."

Missouri's win clinched the SEC East for No. 1 Georgia before it even took the field against No. 10 Ole Miss on Saturday night. The Bulldogs will face eighth-ranked Alabama in the conference title game on Dec. 2 in Atlanta.

The Vols' Joe Milton III threw for 267 yards with a touchdown and an interception against Missouri. But he got little help from a penalty-prone offense and one of the nation's best running attacks, which finished with 83 yards on 23 carries.

The Vols prefer to run plays quicker than a blink, and that high-octane offense usually leads to some gaudy numbers. But when the Tigers forced equally quick punts, the Tennessee defense exhausted itself with long stretches on the field.

Missouri prefers to play quickly, too. But it controlled the ball instead, holding it for all but 1:45 of the first quarter and more than 21 minutes of the first half. That further exhausted the Tennessee defense and resulted in a 13-7 halftime lead.

It should have been 10-7 -- or closer -- but the Vols' Jaylen Wright fumbled in Missouri territory with 20 seconds left. Schrader promptly ran for 35 yards and, after two more plays, Harrison Mevis kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

Missouri ran 42 plays for 300 yards in the half; Tennessee ran 23 for 201.

"It's still a one-possession game," Heupel said. "Got to be willing to come out and play hard and we didn't get that done."

Indeed, the Tigers extended their lead with an 80-yard touchdown march in the third quarter, then took advantage of a dropped pass by Tennessee and personal foul on the Vols' Omarr Norman-Lott to add a field goal a few minutes later.

The Vols had a chance to make a big stop to start the fourth quarter, when the Tigers were leading 22-7 and facing third-and-10 at their own 1. But when Cook rolled out, he saw a yawning gap in the Vols' defense and ran 24 yards for a first down.

That was costly. This was costlier: When the Vols did get the ball back, Milton had his throwing arm knocked by one of his own teammates. The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but replays showed it was a fumble and recovery by Missouri, giving Schrader and Co. the ball back with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

The Tigers added Burden's touchdown catch to make it 29-7, and Carnell's interception got the party going at Faurot Field.

"End of the day," Heupel said, "you're going to have to live with this one for a while."

NO. 8 ALABAMA 49,

KENTUCKY 21

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Jalen Milroe had a career-high six touchdowns, three each rushing and passing, and Alabama cruised past Kentucky to clinch the SEC West Division title.

A week after rushing for a career-best four touchdowns in a 42-28 victory over LSU, the sophomore quarterback used his arm and his feet to surpass that total and guide the Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0) to an eighth consecutive victory and third conference championship appearance in four seasons.

Milroe passed for his three of four TDs by halftime, including strikes of 26 and 40 yards to Amari Niblack and Kobe Prentice. The first score came after he sat out the game's sixth snap with an injured left thigh while being tackled on a 16-yard keeper.

Jamarion Miller also ran for a 3-yard TD as Alabama beat Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) for the eighth consecutive time.

NO. 19 LSU 52, FLORIDA 35

BATON ROUGE — Jayden Daniels accounted for 606 total yards and five touchdowns and No. 19 LSU defeated Florida. Daniels continued to make his case for the Heisman Trophy, leading the Tigers (7-3, 5-2) to touchdowns on five consecutive second half possessions. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 372 yards and 3 touchdowns, and ran 12 times for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns to became the first quarterback in FBS history to account for at least 350 yards passing and 200 yards rushing in a game.

Florida (5-5, 3-4) took its only lead in the third quarter 28-24 on a 21-yard touchdown run by Trevor Etienne and Graham Mertz’s 1-yard run.

SOUTH CAROLINA 47,

VANDERBILT 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Spencer Rattler threw 351 yards and three touchdowns as South Carolina won its 15th consecutive over Vanderbilt..

The Gamecocks (4-6, 2-5) took control early to open a 27-0 lead and break a four-game SEC losing streak.

Rattler, who also ran for a score, finished 28 of 36 and was looking for the end zone with the game well in hand as he connected with O'Mega Blake on a 26-yard TD with less than six minutes left to put South Carolina up 40-6.

It was another disheartening performance for Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7), which must go to No. 14 Tennessee -- the Vols won that matchup 56-0 a year ago -- to avoid a second winless SEC season in Coach Clark Lea's three years.

Rattler and the Gamecocks came out firing despite the rainy, cold air and consistently found his favorite target this season in Xavier Legette.

Legette's 39-yard catch to the Vanderbilt 1 bailed out a scrambling Rattler and defensive tackle Alex Huntley caught the TD pass a play later.

Rattler hit all seven of his passes on the next drive, which he ended with a 1-yard TD run.

TEXAS A&M 51, MISSISSIPPI STATE 10

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jaylen Henderson accounted for four touchdowns in his first career start and Shemar Stewart returned a fumble for a score to lead Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3) to a rout of Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6).

The victory makes Texas A&M bowl eligible after failing to qualify in last year’s 5-7 season.

Henderson threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 60 yards and two more scores with Max Johnson out with a rib injury. Henderson, a transfer from Fresno State, is the third starting quarterback this year for the Aggies, who lost Conner Weigman to a season-ending foot injury after four games.

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs past Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton runs with the ball as Missouri defensive back Dreyden Norwood defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) runs with the ball as Missouri defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

