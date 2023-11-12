Saturday's scores

Girls

Ark. School for the Deaf 70,

Miss. School for the Deaf 52

Conway 65, Vilonia 55

Cotter 48, Omaha 39

Farmington 76, Rogers Heritage 42

Fayetteville 52, Springdale Har-Ber 29

Jonesboro 52, Rector 39

Lake Hamilton 63,

Little Rock Parkview 29

Mayflower 54, Melbourne 47

Mountain Home 61, Clinton 36

Mountain View 55, Valley Springs 45

Wynne 58, Corning 45

Boys

Alpena 61, Yellville-Summit 57

Ark. School for the Deaf 65, Ga. School for the Deaf 22

Cave City 68, Norfork 30

Jasper 61, Cotter 45

Huntsville 51, Bergman 50

Little Rock Christian 65, Nettleton 52

Mountain View 69,

LISA Academy North 39

North Little Rock 60, Bentonville 51

Ozark Mountain 54, Lead Hill 46