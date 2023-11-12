Saturday's scores
Girls
Ark. School for the Deaf 70,
Miss. School for the Deaf 52
Conway 65, Vilonia 55
Cotter 48, Omaha 39
Farmington 76, Rogers Heritage 42
Fayetteville 52, Springdale Har-Ber 29
Jonesboro 52, Rector 39
Lake Hamilton 63,
Little Rock Parkview 29
Mayflower 54, Melbourne 47
Mountain Home 61, Clinton 36
Mountain View 55, Valley Springs 45
Wynne 58, Corning 45
Boys
Alpena 61, Yellville-Summit 57
Ark. School for the Deaf 65, Ga. School for the Deaf 22
Cave City 68, Norfork 30
Jasper 61, Cotter 45
Huntsville 51, Bergman 50
Little Rock Christian 65, Nettleton 52
Mountain View 69,
LISA Academy North 39
North Little Rock 60, Bentonville 51
Ozark Mountain 54, Lead Hill 46