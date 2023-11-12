Sexton, Phillips join race for Benton County prosecuting attorney

BENTONVILLE -- There will be a race for the Benton County prosecuting attorney's job, with two people filing last week to get on the March 5 ballot.

Bryan Sexton, the chief deputy of the prosecuting attorney's office, filed Monday. Sarah Phillips, a former Benton County deputy prosecutor, filed Wednesday.

The nonpartisan position came open after Nathan Smith resigned last month to take a position with Walmart.

Sexton, 45, of Bentonville has been a member of the prosecuting attorney's office for 17 years and has handled homicides, gang and sex crimes and drug cases during his career.

He was hired in 2006 and was the deputy prosecutor for seven years in both the county's drug court and veterans court programs.

Phillips, 31, of Rogers was a deputy prosecutor and was assigned to handle sex crimes involving children.

Phillips currently works as a senior manager of the global Threat Management Team at Walmart, where she works to identify and prevent violence against people and businesses. She consults with law enforcement, prosecutors, mental health professionals, corporate security experts and parole personnel across the United States.