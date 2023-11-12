Spa City SWAT team to get armored vehicle

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Police Department said its SWAT team has been shot at four times in the past eight years.

The department's jump-off vehicle, a 2002 Ford Excursion, offered scant protection -- but help is on the way after the city Board of Directors authorized the purchase of a Lenco Bearcat Armored Tactical Rescue Vehicle Tuesday night.

"We're going to go from zero to .50-caliber rated, with .50 caliber being the largest accessible round that someone like yourself would be able to purchase," Police Chief Billy Hrvatin, referring to the Bearcat's ballistic protection, told the board.

The Bearcat ranked third on the list of unfunded capital needs the board prioritized this summer, trailing only the demolition and abatement of the old St. Joseph's Hospital complex and a new fire station in south Hot Springs. The resolution authorizing the $246,020 purchase pulled the funds from the city's restricted American Rescue Plan Act account.

According to information presented at the board's Oct. 24 budget work session, the restricted fund had a $418,628 balance. Almost $7 million remained from the $10 million the board transferred to the city's unrestricted American Rescue Plan Act account last year. The city's total allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act was $11,370,797.

According to the enabling resolution, the city will use the state of Iowa's cooperative purchasing agreement to buy the Bearcat. Hrvatin said delivery could take up to a year. The vehicle can carry 12 officers in full tactical gear and is built on a Ford F-350 chassis.

"Thus, making it serviceable with common Ford parts," the police department said in its request for board action. "The vehicle as specified is four-wheel drive with an armored 40-gallon fuel tank, blast resistant floor, roof hatch with skid resistant roof, high capacity rear air conditioning system and will be preinstalled with emergency lighting, siren, P.A. systems and other law enforcement specific equipment."