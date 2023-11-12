State roundup

NCAA DIVISION III

TRINITY (TEXAS) 56, HENDRIX 7

Tucker Horn went 13-of-19 passing for 209 yards as Trinity (9-1, 8-0 Southern Athletic Association), ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III, rolled at University Stadium in San Antonio.

Ryan Back also came on to throw two touchdown passes for the Tigers, who scored 35 points in the first quarter and led 42-0 at halftime. Winston Hutchinson scored two rushing touchdowns, while Legend Grigsby and Justin Carmouche each scored once on the ground for Trinity.

Cade Rabson also blocked and returned a punt for a touchdown in the win.

Auvic White scored on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter for Hendrix (3-7, 3-5), which lost its final three games of the season. Josh Hayes was 23 of 44 for 262 yards with 2 interceptions, and Almonzo Payne caught seven passes for 90 yards for the Warriors.