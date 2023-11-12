Trump accelerates his ’24 campaign in Iowa

Donald Trump is stepping up his campaign in Iowa two months before the nation's first nominating contest there, hoping to turn his crushing lead in the polls into a convincing win that all but eliminates his Republican presidential rivals.

His challengers, facing growing questions about the futures of their campaigns as they struggle to dent his dominance in the polls, are aiming to do well enough in the initial races to emerge as a credible alternative in the event his legal problems -- 91 counts across four cases -- ever turn into a political liability.

For the moment, the wave of prosecutions announced over the summer has been a key driver of support among Republican primary voters, many of whom back his allegations the court cases are political retribution.

As the first real test of Trump's grip on Republican voters, the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses are shaping up to define the nomination race in a way they rarely do, according to party insiders.

"Trump's at a different level than the other campaigns, and you see it," Iowa-based political operative Nick Ryan said. "At the Iowa State Fair, there was criticism that he swooped in," he said, referring to Trump's last-minute appearance. "But when he did swoop in, he sucked all the air out of the room."

Trump leads with 57%, according to the 538 website's average of national polls, about four times the result of his closest challenger.