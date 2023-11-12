The nation in brief: Hollywood union board approves deal





Hollywood union board approves deal

Board members from Hollywood's actors union have voted to approve the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months, with the union's leadership touting the gains made in weeks of methodical negotiations.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists' executive director and chief negotiator, announced Friday that the tentative agreement was approved with 86% of the vote. The three-year contract agreement next goes to a vote from the union's members. That vote begins Tuesday and continues into December.

Crabtree-Ireland said the deal "will keep the motion picture industry sustainable as a profession for working class performers."

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said the studios believed they could outlast actors by waiting more than two months before initiating talks.

"What were they doing? Were they trying to smoke us out?" she said. "Well, honey, I quit smoking a long time ago."

Crabtree-Ireland and Drescher would not give specifics on who disapproved of the deal, and why. The board vote was weighted, so it's not immediately clear how many people voted against approval. The successful vote from the board, whose members include actors Billy Porter, Jennifer Beals, Sean Astin and Sharon Stone, was expected, as many of the same people were on the committee that negotiated the deal.

Actors need not wait for the ratification to start acting again -- "in fact some of them already have," Crabtree-Ireland said.

Trump's lawyers press for televised trial

Donald Trump is pushing for his federal election interference trial in Washington to be televised, joining media outlets that say the American public should be able to watch the historic case unfold.

Federal court rules prohibit broadcasting proceedings, but news organizations say the unprecedented case of a former president standing trial on accusations that he tried to subvert the will of voters warrants making an exception. The Justice Department is opposing the effort, arguing that the judge overseeing the case does not have the authority to ignore the long-standing nationwide policy against cameras in federal courtrooms. The trial is scheduled to begin March 4.

Lawyers for Trump wrote in court papers filed late Friday that all Americans should be able to observe what they characterize as a politically motivated prosecution of the Republican front-runner for his party's presidential nomination in 2024. The defense also suggested Trump will try to use the trial as a platform to repeat his claims that the 2020 election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden was stolen from him. Trump has pleaded innocent.

"President Trump absolutely agrees, and in fact demands, that these proceedings should be fully televised so that the American public can see firsthand that this case, just like others, is nothing more than a dreamt-up unconstitutional charade that should never be allowed to happen again," Trump's lawyers wrote.

Texas officer, gunman, 2 others killed

A Texas police officer was killed early Saturday in a shooting that left the shooter dead and a second officer wounded, authorities said.

Two other people, apparent victims of the gunman, were later found dead inside a home in Austin, according to interim Police Chief Robin Henderson.

Henderson said officers were called to the home shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday by a woman screaming that she was being stabbed. One person escaped the home before officers arrived, Henderson said, and told police the man in the home was armed with a knife. Police then tried to enter the home and were met with gunfire, but did not return fire, retreated and called for a SWAT team, said Henderson.

"SWAT officers arrived on scene and forced entry into the residence ... to rescue the victims," Henderson said. "As SWAT officers entered the suspect immediately fired his gun at the officers and the SWAT officers returned fire."

No names have been released.

"This tragedy is a reminder of the great risks and selfless leadership our law enforcement officers exercise every day to serve and protect their communities," said Gov. Greg Abbott.

4 hurt in shootout on Interstate 59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A confrontation over car-theft suspicions in Birmingham ended Friday in a shootout on a busy interstate that wounded four people, including two who had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 4:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 59, police said.

"We believe that a group of individuals saw their stolen vehicle, or alleged stolen vehicle, and they began following that vehicle," officer Truman Fitzgerald said at a news conference. "This party sees their possible stolen vehicle and they took it upon themselves to confront this group. A shootout ensued between both groups."

Nobody else was injured, he said.





The entrance of SAG-AFTRA offices are see in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Hollywood's months of labor unrest are coming to an end, but the post-strike landscape that awaits actors and writers may be far from happy-ever-after. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)



SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, with National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a news conference at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)



SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, with National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a news conference at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)



SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher describes negotiations during a news conference at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)



SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, center with National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, right, joined by the TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee members celebrate after a news conference at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)



SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, hugs a member of the TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee member in celebration after a news conference at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)







Austin Police Department officers prepare to ride in a procession leaving Dell Seton Medical Center in Downtown Austin, Texas following the shooting death of a police officer early Saturday. (AP/Austin American-Statesman/Sara Diggins)





