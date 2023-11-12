UAPB men 112, SOUTHWESTERN CHRISTIAN 68

UAPB 112, SOUTHWESTERN CHRISTIAN 68

Another high-scoring effort from Kylen Milton paved the way for a blowout victory for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Milton, who had 34 points in the team's opener Monday at Missouri and 22 points in Thursday's game against Champion Christian, finished with 26 points for UAPB (2-1). The Golden Lions hit 16 three-pointers for the second straight game, and shot a blazing 60.3% (44 of 73) overall from the floor. They also outrebounded the Eagles 44-26

Rashad Williams scored 25 points, and Kaine McColley had 13 points as UAPB trailed for just seven seconds. Southwestern Christian (0-4) took an early 5-4 lead on a three-pointer from Rob Chatman, but Williams answered with a 22-footer to start a 12-0 run that got UAPB on track. UAPB would hold a 56-34 advantage at halftime and continued to dominate in the second half.

Jyre McCloud scored 12 points, Lonnell Martin Jr. notched 11 points and Joe French added 10 points for the Golden Lions.

Shawn Hopkins led Southwestern Christian with 15 points. The Eagles finished 42.4% (28 of 66) shooting for the game.