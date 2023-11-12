UAPB NOTEBOOK: Hampton calls season ‘a building block’

One game remains in this football season for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but Friday's senior night defeat wrapped up the home schedule.

After UAPB's 43-14 loss to Grambling State in the final game of the season at Simmons Bank Field, Coach Alonzo Hampton said he considers this season a building block.

"I'm disappointed that we weren't able to get the wins for our team, but this is a steppingstone to where we need to go," he said. "Everybody has to look in the mirror and say, 'What I did wasn't good enough.' That's from the coaches to the players, everybody that touch our program. We all gotta be on the same page. We gotta put the work in in the offseason."

UAPB (1-9, 0-7 SWAC) finishes the year 1-4 at home. The Golden Lions won their home opener against Miles College but did not win any conference games, losing to Southern, Alcorn State, Jackson State and Grambling State.

Friday's game was an accurate summary of the Golden Lions' 2023 campaign. Grambling (5-5, 4-3) took advantage of several mistakes to pull away in what could have been a much closer game.

Similarly, UAPB was competitive in several of its losses this year, particularly early in the season. Linebacker Khalil Arnold, who led the Golden Lions' defense Friday with 8.5 tackles, said UAPB should be better than it has shown.

"I feel like the season was a good wake-up call because we've got those times where we could be really, really good. Like, a lot of those games, I feel like we should have won. We shouldn't be at [1-9]. With the new head coach and new players, we just gotta come together, really. We'll get it together."

UAPB has one more opportunity to earn a SWAC win this season as the Golden Lions turn their attention to next Saturday's road trip to Texas Southern. The Tigers have also struggled this season, though they did earn a conference win against Bethune-Cookman.

Hampton said it is important for UAPB to finish strong.

"We got one more week of practice," he said. "We'll watch film on Sunday and get back. These guys want to win a game, so we're going to do everything in our power to give these young men a chance to win this last game."

Defense good at times

UAPB's defense performed better than the 43 points Grambling scored would suggest.

Two Grambling touchdowns came after UAPB's offense threw interceptions in its own territory, putting the defense in a tough spot. UAPB held the Tigers under 200 passing yards, though Grambling rushed for 213 yards.

Hampton said the defense did some good things to keep UAPB in the game, but it wasn't enough.

"We played well in spurts all year, but we hadn't played great," Hampton said. "We couldn't fit the run [Friday]. In that second, third quarter, they started making some runs. It's just basic stuff. Guys out of their gaps, guys trying to do too much, not trusting your teammates. I'll say this: we're down a whole lot of bodies. We're playing chess out there. Got a lot of moving pieces. I'm proud of the guys that played."

Fourth-quarter scuffle disappointing

Friday's game featured a few chippy moments, and it came to a head late in the game when a scuffle broke out after a play on the Grambling sideline. In the aftermath, two UAPB players were ejected from the game.

Hampton called the incident disappointing.

"We don't want to be that kind of football team," Hampton said. "You don't want that to ever interrupt, I mean, it was a good football game. We didn't win the game, but you don't ever want a game to end like that where you have people throwing punches."

The officials penalized defensive end Isaiah Ward for throwing a punch. Hampton said Ward denies doing so, so he will review the video and if he decides he has evidence of Ward's innocence, he will submit it to the SWAC office.

Wide receiver Javaughn Williams left the UAPB bench and crossed the field during the incident and was also ejected. Hampton said Williams won't play in next week's season finale.