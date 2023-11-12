Ukraine native becomes American citizen





Marina Amdream shed a lot of happy tears Wednesday night -- her last night of referring to herself as a "permanent resident."

She now calls herself an American citizen.

The 37-year-old Ukraine native was sworn in Thursday during a naturalization ceremony at the Jacob Trieber Federal Building in Helena-West Helena.

Amdream fell in love with American culture early in life. She noticed the optimism ingrained in Americans when she was a child in Makeyeska, where her mother was in charge of an orphanage of 150 children, she said.

The orphanage, which contained living quarters on one side and a school on the other, was where many American missionaries would come to visit for weeks at a time, she said. Amdream loved her interactions with those missionaries so much that she committed to learning English -- and that opened the door to new possibilities for her.

"Back then there was no YouTube. There was no internet," Amdream said. "I had never heard of Americans in my life, but my mom wanted me to meet them.

"They spoke so fast, I couldn't believe it," she said, recalling the first set of missionaries she met. "I was really poor, so I didn't have a lot of entertainment growing up. They were my entertainment. They acted different. They smelled different. They were so much fun. I was fascinated by them."

Those early experiences came not long after the Soviet Union dissolved and Ukraine became an independent country in 1991, a challenging transition for a former Soviet republic that didn't have much wealth or global status -- or any recent history of existing independently from Russia.

In spite of Amdream's love of America and her desire to live the rest of her life as an American, she has never shed her love for her native country.

THE RUSSIAN INVASION

In March 2022, Amdream stood on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol and read a poem written by her mother, who still lives in Ukraine.

"We have hope, we are united, we are praying for peace," Amdream read, translating the letter that was written in her native tongue. "We are going to forget all this like a nightmare, and we are going to end this bloody feast."

The previous month, Russia had invaded Ukraine -- an escalation of a conflict that began in 2014, when Russia seized Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Today, the fight is being waged from eastern to southern Ukraine -- across a 600-mile border.

Amdream said her mother lives in fear of bombardment every day.

"It's like the Russians have been following my family," she said of her mother frequently retreating to a safer distance from Russian forces, only to wake up under siege again. There have been moments when Amdream wasn't sure whether her mother was alive or dead due to the ongoing military strikes.

"It's very sad ... but I keep a positive mindset," she said.

A week before the 2022 rally at the Capitol that Amdream organized, which was attended by more than 100 people, then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a statement condemning Russia's invasion.

"We as a state are not indirectly supporting Russian aggression through its economy," Hutchinson said.

Amdream said she is grateful for the pledges made by the U.S. and Arkansas governments to assist and support Ukraine in the war.

She had a lot to say about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his decision to wage war against her country.

"I don't wish harm to anybody, but he must go," she said.

"I know Ukraine is strong, and I know it is going to win," she continued. "America has been so great and so supportive. ... If we don't stop this madman, he will invade another country. He wants the Soviet Union back."

Expressing her allegiance to her home country, Amdream said Russians "may take our land, but they will never take our mind."

She added that she remains positive that Ukraine will maintain its full sovereignty.

COMING TO AMERICA

Amdream became a naturalized citizen Thursday morning during a ceremony in Helena-West Helena presided over by U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller.

Amdream said she cried during the ceremony and that Miller was gracious and supportive during such an emotionally heavy moment for her.

In an interview Wednesday, she hearkened back to her days spending time with American missionaries at her mother's orphanage.

The Americans came away impressed with Amdream's aptitude for learning English and her overall enthusiasm. To further develop her fluency, she used what little money she had to pay for formal English lessons.

She became so proficient so fast at speaking English that one of the missionaries hired her to be a translator. She told him that she wanted to go to "the land," her nickname for America.

He told her there was an American college that would offer her a scholarship -- it was Faulkner University, a private school in Montgomery, Ala., affiliated with the Churches of Christ.

Amdream left Ukraine, where she was working toward an advanced degree, and enrolled at Faulkner as a freshman undergraduate.

Amdream returned to Ukraine in 2010, then moved back to the United States permanently in 2012, deciding then that she would never again leave her favorite country. She met her future husband and they settled in Pine Bluff.

Dovie Burl, a retired educator who lives in Pine Bluff, has been friends with Amdream for years. She said the wait for citizenship was long for Amdream, but she never wavered in what she aspired for. Burl has never known her to waver when she strives for something, she said.

"She's so resilient," Burl said of Amdream. "She is afraid of nothing. She embraces life to the fullest. ... I don't think I've ever seen anyone connect with so many people the way she does."

The recently divorced Amdream came up with her own new surname, derived from "American dream," and that is the name she now proudly goes by.

"I'm living my best life now," she said.

Now living in North Little Rock, Amdream hopes to build up a network and become a sought-after motivational speaker.

BUILDING HER BRAND

Amdream sees herself as a life coach and she pictures herself packing arenas and captivating large crowds of people who come to watch her speak.

She works at a local eye clinic, but has already begun bolstering her income through her bookings as a fledgling public speaker. Her aim is to support herself as a full-time life coach.

Five years ago, after she described her dream to a coffee shop owner, she was encouraged by that coffee shop owner to stop dreaming and start working. She took a leap forward and actively pursues whatever booking she can get.

On her website, she invites visitors to book her as a "life/business coach or speaker" and follow her on social media.

"Let's dream & accomplish things together! Why can't you?" her website states.

On her YouTube channel, Amdream shares video samples of her "real life in America," as well as interviews she has given. A year ago, she appeared on Arkansas Style with Nichole Niemann on KARK.

Amdream provides advice on various subjects, including communication, career choices, sex and relationships, and how to bounce back from failure.

"In life, you don't have to suffer in relationships, never ever ever," she wrote in one social media post. "Give them chances and when it seems like it's unbearable, let them go to welcome new. You deserve to be happy."

Amdream said a large segment of the population still doesn't take immigrants seriously.

"I have felt like an outsider," she said. "I've always felt different. People always ask me, 'Where are you from?' I tell them 'Ukraine.'"

During the interview Wednesday, Amdream said the next day would be a momentous day for her, one in which she can finally answer "America" to anyone who asks her where she is from. She said she had been looking forward to such a day for more than a decade.

"America has done so much good for the world," she said. "My mom once told me that America is like the world's police.

"One of the reasons the world is still standing the way it is today is because America is making sure it is still standing," she continued. "America has high standards. America sets the standard. It's inspirational."





Newly sworn-in U.S. citizen Marina Amdream, a native of Ukraine, poses in front of an American flag at the Argenta Library in North Little Rock on Friday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





