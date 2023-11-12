Washington Regional earns an ‘A’ hospital safety grade from Leapfrog Group

WRMC gets an 'A' in safety

Washington Regional Medical Center earned an 'A' hospital safety grade in the fall 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. The Leapfrog Group sets standards for excellence in patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Mercy hospitals earn 'A' grades

Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas have received 'A' grades in the fall 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. These locations are among 30% of the hospitals nationwide to earn the highest possible grade from the Leapfrog Group.

Legacy Landing branch now open

Legacy National Bank's newest location, Legacy Landing, opened Nov. 6. at 107 N.W. Second St. in Bentonville. This branch will provide a full range of financial services.

Mercy opens sports medicine clinic

Mercy Clinic Sports Medicine is now open at 3505 S. 79th St. in Fort Smith. Sports medicine specialists Dr. Tim Zimmerman and Dr. Ginger Medders have joined Mercy to provide for patients at the new location.

WRMC recognized for spine surgery

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has selected Washington Regional Medical Center as a Blue Distinction Center+ for quality and cost efficiency in spine surgery. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities that show a commitment to delivering higher quality patient safety and better health outcomes.

