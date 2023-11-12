WOMEN’S TOP 25 ROUNDUP

MARQUETTE 71, NO. 23 ILLINOIS 67

MILWAUKEE — Liza Karlen scored 22 points, Jordan King added 19 with clutch free throws in the closing seconds and Marquette beat No. 23 Illinois on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (2-0) took the lead for good early in the second quarter and were up by nine late in the third quarter but didn’t ice the game until King’s final free throw with 3.1 seconds left.

Genesis Bryant hit three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to pull the Illini within 62-61 with 7 minutes left in the game, but they could never get the ball to drop for the lead. Camille Hobby made a layup with just under 20 seconds left to make it 68-67 but King hit two from the line at 14.1.

Bryant couldn’t connect on a tying three-pointer before King, who was 9 of 10 from the line, finished it off.

Rose Nkumu scored 12 points and Frannie Hottinger added 11 with 8 rebounds for Marquette.

Hobby had 18 points and 7 rebounds for Illinois (1-1), Kendall Bostics added 14 and Bryant had 11.

The Illini shot 52% from the field despite going 2 of 10 from distance. Marquette made five three-pointers and shot 50%.