Arkansas family in Gaza is on way home

The family of a Pulaski County man who have been trapped in Gaza since a Hamas terrorist attack on Israel prompted a full-scale military reprisal just over a month ago were allowed through the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Sunday and will reportedly be on their way back to the U.S. within a short time.

Ramiz Younis of North Little Rock notified his attorney, Justin Eisele of Upper Marlboro, Md., by text message at 6:12 a.m. Sunday that his wife, Folla Saqer, along with their son and daughter, 2-year-old Zain and 9-month-old Zaina, had crossed the border into Egypt.

"They are at the Egyptian side," Younis texted to Eisele. "Met with the US [consul] and waiting for their passports to be stamped."

The text was prefaced with an Arabic word that translates to, "praise be to God."

That information, Eisele said, came directly from Folla Saqer in a communication with her husband Sunday around 2 a.m. Central Standard Time, which would have been around 10 a.m. on Sunday in Gaza.

"I know they're across and they cleared customs," Eisele said Sunday afternoon. "He was in communication with her earlier today ... I just got a message that she's about two hours out of Cairo, she's making her way there, which everybody is. That's the major location for everybody to fly out of Egypt."

Eisele -- the grandson of former U.S. District Judge G. Thomas Eisele of the Eastern District of Arkansas -- and his law partner, Mirriam Seddiq of the Seddiq Law Firm in Rockville, Md., filed a lawsuit in federal court in the Eastern District of Arkansas Oct. 30 in an effort to compel the federal government to exert more pressure to get Americans and their families out of the Gaza strip, which has reportedly been decimated by Israeli army operations in response to the Hamas attack, resulting in the deaths of more than 11,000 people since the war began. Asked about the lawsuit, which is currently pending before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller, Eisele said no decision has been made.

"When his wife and kids get back to Arkansas safely, we'll discuss any next steps where the lawsuit is concerned," he said. "Obviously, our main concern was getting everybody home so we're thrilled about that."

Asked when Younis, who has been waiting in the family's North Little Rock home for updates, might expect their return to Arkansas, Eisele said he couldn't be certain about a timeline.

"I'm hoping by the middle of the week, probably," he said. "I mean, by the time you get a flight and fly across the globe, I think that's the best case scenario."

The family's ordeal began Oct. 7 when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing an estimated 1,200 people and taking about 240 people hostage. During the following 37 days, more than 11,000 people were reported killed in the densely populated Gaza Strip as Israeli military forces first pounded the northern part of Gaza with air strikes that were followed by a ground assault that began Oct. 28.

Younis is a naturalized American citizen. His wife is a permanent resident of the U.S. and both their children, who were born in the United States, are citizens. According to Younis, they had traveled to Gaza to visit family members in the northern Gaza city of Jabalya, which sits next to a densely populated refugee camp of the same name. Following the Hamas attack and Israeli declaration of war, Younis said, his wife and children made their way to the southern Gaza city of Rafah in an attempt to cross into Egypt. He said she got as far as having her passport stamped and was preparing to exit Gaza through the Rafah Gate on Oct. 11 when an Israeli bombing resulted in the closure of the crossing.

When the crossing reopened on Nov. 1, Folla wound up caught in a bureaucratic maze as she was first told she would not be allowed to enter Egypt because she was not a U.S. citizen, but that her children, Zain and Zaina, could leave Gaza. On Nov. 2, Younis texted Eisele with the news.

"Palestinian side not letting my wife who has a green card [enter] with my two little kids who are citizens [because] her name not on the list," read the text message. "They say nobody will [enter] if [their] name not on the list. We registered them as a family. And they say citizens will be allowed with immediate family members. They even said kids can go but mother cannot."

For the next 10 days, Younis continued to sit in limbo as lists of people allowed to cross into Egypt were released, none of which included the names of his wife and children. With communications down throughout the Gaza strip, Younis received few updates until Nov. 12 when his wife texted him with the news that she and the children were safely out of Gaza and were headed to Cairo, where Eisele said the family will board a plane for the United States and a long-awaited reunion with Younis.