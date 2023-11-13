Bisons, Reddies in D-II playoffs field

After taking care of business for 11 consecutive weeks during the regular season, Harding will try to do the same over the next month in the postseason.

The Bisons earned the No. 1 seed from Super Region Three and will get a first-round bye when the NCAA Division II playoffs begin Saturday. Harding (11-0) polished off its unbeaten run through the Great American Conference by thumping Arkansas Tech 56-0 this past Saturday and was rewarded with an additional week to prepare for its postseason opener.

"I can promise you, these guys are starving to death," Bisons Coach Paul Simmons said following his team's rout of the Wonder Boys. "There was a day in our history when to be in the playoffs was such a giant accomplishment, but I know these guys have their sights set on more than just making an appearance. These guys are in the mood to make a long run, and I'm in the mood to go with them."

The Bisons aren't the only ones from Arkansas that'll be involved in the playoffs.

Henderson State (9-2) played its way in for the first time since 2015 by virtue of its thrilling 31-27 victory over Ouachita Baptist in the 96th Battle of the Ravine. As a result, the Reddies, who weren't among the top 10 in the regional rankings a week ago, will now get the chance to compete for a national title when they face Central Missouri (10-1) in the first round.

Other opening-round matchups from the region, which took the top seven teams, include No. 2 Grand Valley State (Mich.) (9-1) hosting defending champion Ferris State (Mich.) (8-2), and No. 3 Pittsburg State (Kan.) taking on Indianapolis (9-1).

The top-seeded Bisons will play the winner between GAC foe Henderson State and Central Missouri in the second round, which will begin on Nov. 25.

Harding has recorded four shutouts, which is the first time that's happened in school history. The team also went unbeaten in the regular season and scored more than 500 points, which both have happened just once prior to 2023. To wrangle just how dominant the Bisons have been, they held Arkansas Tech, a team that had won five of its previous six games coming in, to negative-27 yards rushing. The only other time that's happened at Harding was in 2002.

"I tell you what, it's hard to win," Simmons explained. "These guys, I think, have kind of spoiled our fans and made it look easy. It's not easy. ... just really, really crazy proud of the young men with the way they've worked every day."

There were a few upsets that occurred this past weekend that would've presumably helped another in-state school's chances at easing into the playoffs as well.

Southern Arkansas (9-2) came into the final game of the regular season ranked No. 10 in the region and needed a series of losses by teams ahead of them to potentially move into the top seven. Three of those teams -- Ouachita Baptist, Missouri Western State, Davenport (Mich.) -- were all beaten. The only team from the No. 6-9 positions that won was Indianapolis.

All five teams that were in the top five the prior week garnered bids. However, the Muleriders' 60-17 win over the University of Arkansas at Monticello in their last game wasn't enough to boost them into the postseason picture. SAU also beat Henderson State 35-34 on Oct. 14.

Ouachita Baptist (9-2) also cost itself a spot by losing to Henderson State. A victory by the Tigers, who went into that matchup sitting in the sixth spot, would've almost certainly put them in the bracket, especially with same-day losses by two teams rated directly behind them.

Then-No. 7 Missouri Western State was beaten by a sub .500 team in Missouri Southern 47-41 in overtime, and then-No. 8 Davenport was shut out 38-0 by Grand Valley State. However, the Tigers were left on the outside looking in after the Reddies walked across Highway 67 and left with a four-point win.

OBU Coach Todd Knight was disappointed in the loss, but he noted just how proud he was of his team, in particular the 11 seniors that played their final game with the program.

"What a great group," he said. "Those guys have stayed with it and played some great ball. They're good students, good human beings, but more than anything, they're going to be great when they leave here because of the kind of people they are. I'm so proud of those guys, think about how games they've won.

"But my hats off to [Henderson State]. They played great across the street, and they earned the breaks [Saturday]."