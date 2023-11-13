Christie visits Israel war zone

KFAR AZZA, Israel -- Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie visited Israel on Sunday and said the United States must stand "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Israel in its war against the Hamas militant group.

Christie toured a kibbutz that was ravaged in the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants that triggered the war and was meeting Israeli leaders, wounded soldiers and families of Israeli hostages during his one-day visit. The former New Jersey governor is the first candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination to visit Israel.

"I came here because I wanted to see this for myself," Christie said during a tour of Kfar Azza, one of more than 20 towns and villages attacked by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.

Jets buzzed overhead as Christie toured the kibbutz alongside the speaker of Israel's parliament, Amir Ohana.

Christie, donning a flak jacket and flanked by an entourage of Israeli soldiers, made his way through homes with walls riddled with bullet holes and couches stained with blood. More than a month since the attack, many Kfar Azza houses are burned out and destroyed, and structures left standing are covered with Arabic graffiti.

"To be able to walk through a neighborhood like this and see what was done to the people, to still be able to walk into one of these homes and smell the death still, a month later, is something that I think the American people need to know."

Christie, the 2024 race's most vocal critic of former president Donald Trump, has cast himself as the only Republican willing to directly take him on. Trump has not visited Israel during the current campaign cycle, though President Joe Biden has.

The Republican candidates have all lined up behind Israel, even as the country comes under growing international pressure to halt or scale back its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Christie praised the way Biden has handled relations with Israel during the war. As widespread protests of Israel's bombardment of Gaza in major cities like New York and Los Angeles attract thousands, the Biden administration has sought to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza while backing the Israeli war effort by moving U.S. troops and defense systems into the region. Biden has largely ducked calls to pressure Israel into a cease-fire.

Christie said he thought protesters calling for a cease-fire did not represent the vast majority of Americans.

"I don't think it's the role of the United States to instruct the state of Israel on how to provide safety and security for its people," he said. "I think we can give advice, as friends give advice in private. But publicly, my view is that we need to stand with Israel."

During his visit, Christie watched a film of gruesome footage pulled from the body cameras of Hamas militants on Oct. 7 and compiled by the Israeli army. The military has screened the film to international press and multiple world leaders who have visited Israel since the start of the war.

"I want the people of Israel to know that there are hundreds of millions of Americans who stand with them, who understand the atrocities that were committed and why in the future we need to stand absolutely shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel," Christie said.

Christie has positioned himself as someone who if elected would defend U.S. interests and democracy abroad. He has previously visited wartorn Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The trip is his second to a warring country since the start of his presidential bid, after a visit to Ukraine in August.

By far the most strident critic of Trump in the Republican field, Christie has consistently been in the low single digits in national polls, far behind the former president.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, center, visits Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza Border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, with Israel's Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, left, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)



Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, left, visits Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza Border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, as volunteers with ZAKA emergency service stand by, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)



A home destroyed at Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza Border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, seen during a visit by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)



Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, front second right, visits Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, with Israel's Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, front second left and Israeli Army Maj. Diamond, front right, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)



An Israeli soldier stands guard during a visit by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)



Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, right, makes remarks at the end of a visit to Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza Border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, with Israel's Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, left, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)



Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, center, looks at crime scene photos as he visits Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, with Israel's Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, left and Israeli Army Maj. Diamond, right, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)



An Israeli soldier makes a call during a visit by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to Kibbutz Kfar Azza, near the Israel-Gaza border, the site of an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

