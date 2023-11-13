Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago to co-headline Aug. 26 concert at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago are co-headlining the North America "Heart & Soul 2024” Tour. They are set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $29.50-$179.50 and, in the first five rows, $299.50, $399.50 and $499.50 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Visit www.ticketmaster.com, ChicagoTheBand.com or EarthWindAndFire.com.

Each band will play its own set, culminating in an encore with both bands onstage together.

The 30-city tour kicks off July 10 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, with major-city stops in Toronto, Houston and Los Angeles and wrapping in Palm Desert, Calif., on Sept. 7.

Between them, the two bands have sold more than 200 million albums sold and won 11 Grammy Awards. Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016; Earth, Wind & Fire in 2000.

Chicago (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





