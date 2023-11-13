Fisher’s buyout: One big Aggie joke

Jimbo Fisher found a quarterback on Saturday night and lost a job on Sunday morning.

Texas A&M has always wanted to be the home of a history-making football squad. That goal was achieved in unimagined fashion when it was announced Sunday that Fisher was being fired as head football coach. He will receive approximately $76 million not to coach the Aggies any longer, far more than the approximately $50 million he had made while coaching them the last six seasons.

For those who think college football has lost its way by paying star players $1-2 million in NIL money to perform, consider what Fisher is about to receive to do nothing. People were always stunned to see the buyouts that A&M had agreed to after hiring Fisher. They were from another world, rendering Fisher practically immune from getting fired because of the enormity of the contract. Texas recently paid Tom Herman a buyout of $15.4 million. The previous record before Fisher was Gus Malzahn, who collected $21.5 million from Auburn. Fisher more than tripled that, and the money is not even attached to future earnings. He can get another job and the Aggies will still pay him the $76 million.

This is what happens when you want something so bad you will do anything to get it. Texas A&M did exactly that. Fisher was a big name because of his years with quarterback Jameis Winston at Florida State who went on to be the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Nine seasons later, Winston has made less money in the NFL than Fisher will make not to coach A&M.

Among others, one thought jumped to mind when Fisher's demise became official. A quick message to Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Oklahoma's Brent Venables: Be careful. Watch your step where you're headed.

Fisher was fired after going 45-25 as coach of the Aggies. His team beat Alabama in 2021, and that was his signature moment. Fisher was the first of Nick Saban's assistants to capture a win against the Crimson Tide. But the Aggies never won the SEC, never played for a championship. Mostly his teams collapsed, often with inadequate quarterback play especially after Kellen Mond departed. Injuries didn't help. Still odd that a former quarterback who had the incredible NIL resources that the Aggies bring to the party couldn't find someone to throw the ball, at least not until Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson passed and ran for four touchdowns in a 51-10 win over Mississippi State Saturday.

Texas A&M landed big-time players in recruiting (or so we thought) and began two recent seasons ranked No. 6 in the AP poll. They finished unranked both years.

What might Fisher's A&M record have been in the softer Big 12? Had the Aggies never chased the SEC money (or been chased out of the Big 12 by the Longhorns' ESPN money, take your pick) what might Fisher's fate have been in a land where Oklahoma is the top target year after year? Surely his teams would have at least played for a Big 12 title at AT&T Stadium. They might have even won one. Sure, the school would be making less money per year but, as of now, they have pledged a considerable share of those extra SEC millions over the next eight years to a man who won't be there.

The point is that the SEC is not for the faint of heart. If Venables is going to lose to Kansas and Oklahoma State, if Sarkisian is going to have his best team struggling past Houston and TCU, how is life in the SEC going to feel in 2024? Those are coaching problems for another day.

The Aggies need to find themselves a football coach. And, somewhere along the way, the administration needs to learn how to write a contract that doesn't leave them holding the bag on the biggest Aggie joke of all time.