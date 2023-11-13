Follow live: No. 14 Razorbacks host Old Dominion

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: El Ellis, Devo Davis, Tramon Mark, Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson

Eric Musselman is rolling with the same starting lineup for the third consecutive game.

Mark (14), Ellis (13) and Brazile (10) each scored in double figures last Friday against Gardner-Webb, and Brazile and Ellis led the way with 7 and 6 rebounds, respectively. Khalif Battle scored a game-high 21 points off the bench.

Brazile is 8 of 9 from the field in the first 2 games, including 6 of 6 on two-point attempts. He, too, is coming off a five-block performance in which he came up one rejection shy of matching a career high.

The Razorbacks are shooting 39.6% from three-point range and 59.1% inside the arc. KenPom data shows Arkansas ranks 22nd nationally in offensive efficiency and 13th in defensive efficiency.

Defensively, the Razorbacks have blocked 20.9% of opponents’ two-point attempts, placing them 11th in the country.

Dating to former head coach Mike Anderson’s final season, Arkansas has won 37 consecutive home non-conference games. The Razorbacks are 35-0 in such games under Eric Musselman.

Old Dominion’s starters: Chaunce Jenkins, Vasean Allette, Jason Wade, Tyrone Williams and Dani Pounds

The Monarchs are coming off a 73-68 loss at Ball State over the weekend that dropped them to 1-1 in the early going. They began the season with a 71-57 victory over Division III Virginia Wesleyan.

Jenkins is the name to know for Old Dominion, which is part of the Sun Belt Conference. He has scored 16 and 20 points in the team’s first two games, respectively, and is 12 of 21 inside the arc and 3 of 7 from deep.

Williams, a 6-5 forward, leads the Monarchs at 8 rebounds per game and is tied for the lead in steals with 4. Bryce Baker, at 6-5, is the lone Old Dominion player aside from Jenkins with multiple three-point makes.

The Monarchs are in Year 11 under head coach Jeff Jones, who has taken the program to one NCAA Tournament. Old Dominion won 19 games last season, its most since the 2018-19 season.