Forage stocking advised for fall

Fall is a good time to stock forage species in ponds and lakes, according to Scott Jones, small impoundment extension specialist at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. One reason for the timing is cooling temperatures.

"Fish have a more difficult time enduring the stress of handling, transportation and stocking into an unfamiliar environment during summer because of the heat and often-associated lower dissolved oxygen availability," Jones said. "We can relate; it is more difficult for us to perform strenuous work and recover when it is very hot outside versus cool too."

The other reason for the timing is providing a boost of energy to our sport fish to help carry them through the upcoming winter. Fish are generally coldblooded, meaning that their metabolism and activity are tied to water temperature.

"Most southern, warm-water fish become very lethargic to inactive during the coldest parts of winter. While these fish do still eat during winter, they do it far less frequently and rely more heavily on energy stored in fat built up during the fall," he said. "Providing more food (forage fish) to eat in fall helps our predators (sportfish) store more fat, thus increasing their chance of surviving winter and entering spring strong and ready to begin the spawning process."

One of the best overall species for forage stocking is bluegill. They are readily available and offered in sizes suitable for largemouth bass, catfish and even large crappie to eat. Bluegill that survive the fall feeding frenzy and make it to the following spring will often start contributing to the spawning stock of bluegill already in the system, helping to maintain baseline forage availability.

"Bluegill stocking rates can range from 500 to 2,500 fish per acre for newly built or renovated ponds depending on several factors," Jones said. "Generally, 250 to 750 fish per acre in the 2–4-inch size class is great for supplemental stocking into a mature pond for the purpose of providing extra predator food before the cold sets in."

The next best option for forage stocking is golden shiner. These are small to intermediate-size forage fish that are good for small to intermediate-size largemouth bass and catfish, and small to large crappie.

"Golden shiner have little chance against hungry predators, especially if there is no dense cover for them to hide in, so they usually do not persist for more than a few months in mature ponds," he said. "The whole point of their stocking is to feed your predators, which is achieved, but their need for annual restocking in most situations is a shortcoming. Stocking rates from 10 to 50, or more, pounds of shiners per acre are appropriate."

Fathead minnows are another forage fish readily available in Arkansas, but their utility as a supplemental forage is limited. They are smaller than golden shiner, which means a predator must pursue and eat more of them (burning energy to do so each time) to achieve the same benefit as eating a single larger forage item.

"Like golden shiner, fathead minnows are often eliminated from the pond within a few months requiring annual restocking to maintain their presence," Jones said. "Stocking rates from 10 to 50 or more pounds of fathead minnows can be beneficial for small to intermediate-sized sportfish."

Threadfin shad can contribute significantly to the growth of largemouth bass, catfish and crappie in fertile ponds. However, threadfin are cold-sensitive and often experience heavy mortalities during winter, especially in shallow ponds.

"It is usually best to only stock threadfin shad in the spring to maximize their benefit. Unfortunately, availability of this species is severely limited in Arkansas so the cost to deliver them from out-of-state sources may be excessive for your budget," he said. "Threadfin are sold by the truckload which includes 5,000-10,000 fish depending on the size of the fish in the load. Most suppliers recommend one load for every 10 surface acres of water."

Gizzard shad are similar in appearance but can get far larger in size compared with threadfin shad. Gizzard shad are cold-tolerant, so they tend to overwinter far better than threadfin shad. However, gizzard shad should only be stocked in trophy bass ponds that already have a healthy population of large bass at least 16 to 18 inches in length.

"Gizzard shad can outgrow the mouth size of the bass and begin stockpiling at sizes too large for any of your sportfish to eat," Jones said. "If that happens, you have a serious problem that likely will require professional help to correct. As with threadfin shad, gizzard shad availability is limited to out-of-state vendors."

An important consideration into what species or size to stock is what size fish you are trying to feed. Fathead minnow and golden shiner work well for boosting condition of 0.5- to about 2-pound largemouth bass, catfish and crappie, but they do little good for larger fish. Larger bass and catfish will require larger bluegill, or even gizzard shad in very specific situations, to push growth of the largest fish in your pond.

"As always, harvest and culling of sportfish is required to enhance growth and maximum size even in ponds with regular supplemental forage stocking," Jones said. "All fish stocked into Arkansas waters, both public and private, must come from producers certified by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission."

Details: Scott Jones, (870) 575-8185 or joness@uapb.edu.

Will Hehemann is an extension specialist -- communications for the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.