Dominic Francis Gaynor, 30, a constable in Australia, pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm with disregard for his colleague's safety after, court documents show, a spat involving the other man threatening to reveal the plot of the movie "Top Gun: Maverick."

Sarah Lande, one of several Iowans who hosted China's now-president for an agricultural tour 38 years ago, says she was surprised by an invitation for dinner with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, adding, "We don't even know why he likes us!"

Mario Banozic has been fired as Croatia's defense minister after he tried to pass a truck in bad weather, reportedly on his way to a hunting trip, and caused a head-on crash that killed another driver, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has announced.

Nduka Omeje says he eats only by the grace of God, joining other Nigerians to express dismay and anger at President Bola Tinubu's approval of a supplementary budget with millions of dollars for a presidential yacht and sport utility vehicles for his wife and top government officials.

Eric Adams, New York City's mayor, saw the dismissal of a $300 ticket issued over rats at one of his properties after he contended that the health inspector had cited the wrong address.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, one of four men who escaped a Georgia jail last month, became the third to be captured when local police and federal authorities found him in a Macon home where, they said, large quantities of drugs were found.

Brian Higgins, a Democratic congressman from New York, announced he will not seek reelection, saying he has grown frustrated with the House of Representatives, adding "it's in a very, very bad place right now."

Mohamed Labaoui, 73, head of the Algerian Cabinet since March, was named prime minister by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who fired Aimene Benabderahmne from the post, the Algeria state news agency reported.

Robert Garcia, board chair of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, said, "We could not have conceived something like this happening in connection with our organization," after about 250 small animals transferred from a California affiliate became food for a reptile breeding facility.