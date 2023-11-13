LR man killed in hit-and-run collision

A Little Rock man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Quinton Lee Handy, 57, died in a collision that occurred about 8:22 p.m. in the 8000 block of Arkansas 365 in Pulaski County.

An unknown vehicle was traveling south on Arkansas 365 when it tried to swerve across the northbound lane and struck Handy, the report said.

The vehicle then crossed the northbound lane and fled the scene.

The investigating trooper noted that the weather was clear and the road was dry.