Magic Springs touts ‘Total Eclipse in Park’

With the number of people expected to flock to Hot Springs for the April 8, 2024, eclipse, Magic Springs Theme and Water Park hopes to draw some visitors with a special one-day-only event.

The theme park will be hosting "Total Eclipse of the Park" from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the day of the eclipse with plenty of games, fun and rides for guests along with a catered meal.

"We wanted to do something special on April 8 because it is something that's unique to our state and specifically to Hot Springs," Seth Louton, the marketing and sales manager for the park, said.

"So we started mulling over some different ideas on what we could do, and our idea was to make this a family fun-focused activity where families could come out to the park. They could enjoy our rides, we would have a special meal for them that they could participate in, and then we also felt like Timberwood Amphitheatre was the best place ... for someone to be able to view the eclipse. So it was a match made in the stars for us to put together this event," he said.

The name for the event was a perfect fit, Louton said.

"So we were mulling over a couple of different names, and then this one just actually kind of fell in our lap. It just totally fit with the Bonnie Tyler song," he said, referring to the Welsh singer's 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

The theme park will open for the season on April 6, which is a month earlier than the park opened this season.

"We're really expecting a lot of people in Hot Springs, right?" Louton said. "And we wanted to provide them something to do while they're waiting for the eclipse, and so we'll be open the weekend before. That's actually our opening weekend.

"We open on April 6, and we're really kind of excited about it. It'll give people here in town a chance to come and see us, even if they've had other plans to do different things while they were here. It just gives them an opportunity to come and visit the park," he said.

While the park will be open before and after the eclipse, all rides and attractions will be shut down just before totality occurs, Louton said.

"Totality is going to be for over three minutes, but it actually starts at 1:49 p.m. for us," he said. "So our goal is to shut all the attractions down, and to let not only our guests but also our employees see this because ... it is a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon. And so we're going to do that. And I don't know if you've ever been in a solar eclipse before, but it's a pretty intense experience."

Each guest will receive a pair of "Total Eclipse of the Park" branded eclipse glasses, Louton said.

Rides for guests of all ages will be open for the event, Louton said.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/tepu8bsv.