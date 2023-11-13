Man fatally shot at Amazon facility in Little Rock

A man was fatally shot at an Amazon facility in Little Rock early Monday morning, the Little Rock Police Department said.

Officers responded to 7001 Zeuber Road, the address of an Amazon Fulfillment Center, just after 2 a.m., said Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the police department.

There officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Little Rock police said in a post on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, just before 4:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to the injuries, the post said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released. Officers were still attempting to notify the next-of-kin, Edwards said around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the major crimes division by calling (501) 371-4660.