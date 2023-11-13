Muleriders romp over UAM, 60-17





Jariq Scales collected 3 touchdowns and 176 yards, sparking a 426-yard rushing effort by Southern Arkansas University in a 60-17 win over the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Saturday in Magnolia.

SAU (9-2 overall and Great American), ranked 10th in Super Region Three, made a last-ditch effort to earn a top-7 ranking to qualify for the NCAA Division II playoffs. UAM (2-9) finished its season on a 9-game losing streak, its longest since dropping 10 straight in 2012.

Scales, who has 1,017 rushing yards on the season, ran the ball 16 times Saturday with a long of 45 yards. O.B. Jones rushed for two touchdowns and 98 yards, finishing the regular season with 966 yards on the ground, and completed 13 of 21 passes for 144 yards.

Freshman Caden Middleton and Austin Wadsworth split time at quarterback for UAM for the third week in a row. Middleton threw 12 for 23 for 130 yards and a touchdown, and Wadsworth completed 6 of 12 for 54 yards and a TD.

UAM's Jovonnie Gibson caught 3 passes for 85 yards and 2 scores. He pulled down 64 yards on a pass from Middleton midway through the second quarter to pull the Boll Weevils within 20-10.

Jordan Mansfield had 7 catches for 54 yards for the Weevils.

Zachary Grisotti converted a 23-yard field goal for the Weevils. For the Muleriders, Javian Gathright returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown, Arkez Gomez tacked on a 1-yard scoring run, and Hayden Nitz converted two 43-yard field goals.

SAU outgained UAM 622-291 in total yards and led 30-10 at halftime.



