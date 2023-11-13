Turns out Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's date nights are just as enchanting out of the country as they are in New York. The two-time Super Bowl champ, 34, was "beaming" as a crowd cheered for him and Swift, 33, as they left a date Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a source told People. The "Enchanted" singer kicked off the international leg of her Eras Tour in the city. The pair -- who were joined by the Grammy winner's dad, Scott Kingsley Swift -- "looked so cute on their low-key date night" and "also left holding hands," according to the insider. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is currently on a bye week, recently teased on his "New Heights" podcast that he might put the brief hiatus to good use. "I might just say, 'f*** it' and just go somewhere nice, I don't know," he told his co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. "My skin's getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny." Jason, 36, probed further, asking if his little brother was considering "somewhere south," with Travis confirming that the location he had in mind was "closer to the equator." "South of the equator?" Jason asked, to which Travis laughed. Toward the end of October, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple was "all in" and "planning for the future."

Texas college student Jade Emerson found herself entranced as she worked on a podcast about Lady Bird Johnson, listening to hour upon hour of the former first lady recounting everything from her childhood memories to advising her husband in the White House. "I fell in love very quickly," said Emerson, host and producer of the University of Texas podcast "Lady Bird." "She kept surprising me." The podcast, which was released earlier this year, is among several recent projects using Johnson's own lyrical voice to offer a new look at the first lady who died in 2007. Other projects include a documentary titled "The Lady Bird Diaries" that premieres today on Hulu and an exhibit in Austin at the presidential library for her husband, Lyndon B. Johnson, who died in 1973. Lady Bird Johnson began recording an audio diary in the tumultuous days after her husband became president following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. The library released that audio about a decade after her death. It adds to recorded interviews she did following her husband's presidency and home movies she narrated. In making her podcast, Emerson, who graduated from UT in May with a journalism degree, relied heavily on the interviews Johnson did with presidential library staff over the decades after her husband left the White House in 1969. "Just to have her telling her own story was so fascinating," Emerson said. "And she just kept surprising me. Like during World War II when LBJ was off serving, she was the one who ran his congressional office in the 1940s. She had bought a radio station in Austin and went down to Austin to renovate it and get it going again."