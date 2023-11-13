NFL Week 11 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads for SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10

If you havent joined in the fun yet, pop on over to SI Sportsbook and put in your free entry today for Week 11. If you pick all 10 of the winners against the spread, you could win up to $10,000.

Cowboys at Panthers

Contest Line: Cowboys -10.5 | Panthers +10.5

Cowboys -10.5 | Panthers +10.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Can Dak and company keep it going? The Panthers have only covered the spread once this season, while Dallas is 6-3 ATS and coming off a game in which six different players scored a touchdown.

Steelers at Browns

Contest Line: Steelers +4.5 | Browns -4.5

Steelers +4.5 | Browns -4.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

This division is getting interesting. The Steelers have been winning despite poor QB play by leaning on the run, but this week they will face one of the leagues toughest run defenses. The Browns had another improbable win in the final moments of the game vs. the Ravens on Sunday. The Browns are 4-16-1 vs. the Steelers across the last 10 years, but find themselves the favorites this Sunday.

Bears at Lions

Contest Line: Bears +10.5 | Lions -10.5

Bears +10.5 | Lions -10.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Lions look like the cream of the crop in the NFC. The Bears look like… well, you can fill in the blank. Detroit is averaging 26.8 points per game this season while the Bears -- who may get Justin Fields back in time -- are averaging 20.4. Detroits 7-2 record ATS is the best in the NFL.

Chargers at Packers

Contest Line: Chargers -3.5| Packers +3.5

Chargers -3.5| Packers +3.5 Game Info: Nov. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Will the Chargers find another creative way to lose ATS? Both teams are 4-5 ATS this season. The Chargers are averaging 26.6 points per game this season to the Packers 19.9.

Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Network

Cardinals at Texans

Contest Line: Cardinals +4.5 | Texans -4.5

Cardinals +4.5 | Texans -4.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

This ought to be a fun one. The Texans are favored by the largest margin of the season after upsetting the Bengals on Sunday in Ohio. They return home to face Kyler Murray, who looked good in his first game back last week. Houston is 5-4 ATS this year, while Arizona is 5-5.

Titans at Jaguars

Contest Line: Titans +6.5 | Jaguars -6.5

Titans +6.5 | Jaguars -6.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 19 , 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Jaguars were held to only three points of offense last week by the 49ers. Can the Titans keep them bottled up for the second week in a row? Will Levis took a step back last week, and will be looking to get back on track. Tennessee is 4-5 ATS while Jacksonville is 6-3.

Raiders at Dolphins

Contest Line: Raiders +10.5| Dolphins -10.5

Raiders +10.5| Dolphins -10.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 19, 1:00p.m. ET | CBS

The knock on the Dolphins is that they cant beat teams with a winning record. Well, the Raiders are 5-5 and 2-0 with new head coach Antonio Pierce. Lets see what happens Sunday. Miami leads the league with an average of 31.5 points scored per game, while the Raiders are averaging only 17.5.

Giants at Commanders

Contest Line: Giants +9.5 | Commanders -9.5

Giants +9.5 | Commanders -9.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET| FOX

The Commanders keep finding ways to keep themselves in the ballgame, and they are now 5-4-1 ATS. The Giants got trounced by the Cowboys Sunday, 49-10. Can Tommy DeVito keep them within 9.5? New York is 2-7-1 ATS this year.

Buccaneers at 49ers

Contest Line: Buccaneers +10.5 | 49ers -10.5

Buccaneers +10.5 | 49ers -10.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 19, 4:05 p.m. ET| FOX

The Niners snapped their three-game losing streak with a decisive win Sunday vs. the Jaguars, bringing them to 5-4 ATS this season. The Buccaneers looked much better vs. the Titans after losing to the Texans in Week 9, and they are now an impressive 6-3 ATS for the year.

Jets at Bills

Contest Line: Jets +7.5 | Bills -7.5

Jets +7.5 | Bills -7.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 19, 4:25p.m. ET | CBS

Two New York teams square off, and the team with the better win record doesnt have the better record ATS. Buffalo is only 3-6 ATS heading into Monday Night Football while the Jets and Zach Wilson are 4-4-1. Go figure.

