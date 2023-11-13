Not our values

After 9/11, George W. Bush repeatedly assured us that "Islam is a religion of peace."

It was clear why Bush was saying this--no one wanted the broader civilizational war between the West and Islam that the attacks had been intended to bring about--but less clear that what he was saying was actually true, or as true as the certainty of his rhetoric suggested.

Merely wanting something to be true and repeating it over and over doesn't necessarily make it so.

To the contrary, anyone with knowledge of the history of Islam would have had difficulty refuting Samuel Huntington's claim that it had always had "bloody borders," meaning longstanding conflict wherever Muslims had bumped up against non-Muslims (which Huntington attributed to Muslim intolerance of other religions and a certain "indigestibility" that discouraged cultural assimilation).

A similar assurance, also in the wake of another atrocity committed by Muslim terrorists, has now come from President Joe Biden; to wit, that the Palestinians who the terrorists govern and claim to represent "share our values."

As with Bush's claims more than 20 years ago, it is clear why Biden is saying this: to tactfully disassociate those living in Gaza from the atrocities recently committed in their name and thereby carve out as big a distinction as possible between Hamas and the Palestinians we wish to see peacefully co-exist someday with Israelis.

To have failed to create that perceptual distinction, to have allowed a conflation of Hamas and the Palestinians, would have risked making a justified Israeli war against Hamas an unjustified war against the Palestinians.

For Hamas to be guilty, the Palestinians had to be declared innocent.

The problem with Biden's assertion, however, is that, as with Bush's, it probably flows more from diplomatic expediency and wishful thinking than actual facts, in part because of the differences between al-Qaida then and Hamas now.

Osama bin Laden was not a public official, let alone an elected one, and al-Qaida governed no actual territory, such that his relationship to the world's 1.2 billion Muslims was highly ambiguous and thus mostly deniable.

Hamas, on the other hand, exists among the Palestinians in Gaza, has long derived its influence from their support, and was elected by them in what observers concluded was a free, fair election. That election in 2006 occurred with full knowledge of the Hamas platform--to undermine the peace process, destroy Israel and exterminate the Jews.

Alas, extant survey research suggests that Hamas would still have a good chance of winning any election held in Gaza, and in the West Bank as well (where the Palestinian Authority/Fatah has persistently refused to test its rule at the ballot box out of fear of such a result).

When we say "our values," we inevitably identify those things derived from the Enlightenment and codified so effectively in Philadelphia in 1787--representative government, equality, inalienable rights, and the rule of law.

Those values have spread from America to much of the rest of the world, most dramatically in the past half-century or so (the "Global Democratic Revolution") but have gained little traction in Muslim lands.

It is hardly Islamophobic to note that there are few, if any, stable, multi-party democracies among the world's 50-plus Muslim majority states, such that authoritarianism has now become, at least in a numerical sense, and in terms of human political evolution, largely a Muslim project.

Were the Palestinians in Gaza to truly embrace the values of the Enlightenment and American founding, they would amount to a striking anomaly among their co-religionists.

So too with respect to another frequently cited democratic requisite--separation of (the "wall between") church and state, given that abundant evidence collected by Pew and other survey research firms indicates that huge majorities of Muslims in Middle Eastern countries would prefer to live in a theocratic state under Koranic Law than in a secular democracy.

Such a theocratic state is another declared goal of Hamas ("The Islamic Resistance"), once the Jews have been exterminated and the land from "the river to the sea" liberated.

To say that other groups "share our values" is, of course, to also say that we share theirs, but one hopes that theocracy, hating Jews, stoning gays, and denying women the most basic of rights have been left off our list.

As scholars of comparative politics would agree, different religions largely produce different cultures which beget different values, with those different values producing sometimes vastly different political outcomes and institutions.

It is entirely possible to sympathize with the plight of the Palestinians, and to in some ways disassociate them from Hamas as part of a pathway to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but none of that requires that we try to fool ourselves into believing that they are the political heirs of Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.

If Biden is correct about our shared values, then the Palestinians in Gaza should have been as appalled by what happened on Oct. 7 as we were and should also welcome their liberation from a tyrannical Hamas.

Well, were they? And do they?

Any answer other than "yes" to each question means no two-state solution.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.