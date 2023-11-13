Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 13, 1923

PIGGOTT -- The new school building in Crockett, seven miles west and just completed on the site of the old schoolhouse destroyed by a fire Aug. 2, was burned last night. Arson was strongly suspected in connection with the burning of the old building and it is believed that the fire last night was also of incendiary origin. The fire is being investigated, but so far, it is said that no clues have developed, although officers are said to be convinced that the building was set afire.

50 years ago

Nov. 13, 1973

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The space agency has postponed Thursday's planned launch of the Skylab 3 and its astronauts because of the discovery of new cracks in the Saturn 1B rocket. Skylab program director William C. Schneider said Monday there was a possibility of a Friday liftoff, "but the chances are iffy at best." If the Saturn rocket has to be moved back to the hangar for major repairs or replacement, then the delay might be a month or more.

25 years ago

Nov. 13, 1998

FORT SMITH -- Workers using cutting torches ignited insulation in a refrigeration building that was being demolished and started a fire that forced the evacuation of the Border City Foods, Inc. plant Thursday morning. Battalion Commander Leon Wood of the Fort Smith Fire Department said four pumpers and a ladder truck, manned by 16 firefighters, responded to the blaze at 8:37 a.m. The fire was contained in the refrigeration building at the north end of the Border City Foods poultry processing plant. Arkansas Refrigerated Services, Inc. owns the building. Border City Foods owner Milton Smallwood said the fire prompted the evacuation of 270 workers. There were no injuries and no equipment was damaged, he said.

10 years ago

Nov. 13, 2013

A math professor, who claims a smear campaign will keep him from becoming a department head at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, saw his libel lawsuit against critical colleagues narrowly survive its first legal challenge on Tuesday. But Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox whittled down the number of defendants from eight to two, ruling that Hassan Elsalloukh has only enough evidence of possible wrongdoing against associate professor Cassandra Cox and professor Xiu Ye of the school's mathematics and statistics department. Cox and Ye were among nine fellow faculty members, whom Elsalloukh sued in July after they signed a four-page letter, complaining about him and his relationship with department Chairman Thomas McMillan to Provost Zulma Toro-Ramos last spring. "The relationship between the two has resulted in the lack of shared governance, an unfairness of teaching load, rewarding of unethical behavior and inequities in salary," the letter states.