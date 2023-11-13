Paris Police Department mourns death of chief





PARIS -- The Police Department announced Saturday afternoon that its chief, Robin Ellington, died that morning.

Ellington had been a law enforcement officer for more than 20 years and was appointed Paris' police chief in January 2021, according to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page. Ellington improved the department in "many different ways" during her tenure in the position, the post states.

"Chief Ellington is the definition of what every law enforcement officer should strive to be," the post states. "She had the purest heart and the utmost amount of respect for every human being. She was hardworking and had a plethora of tasks that she took on every day."

Mayor Daniel Rogers -- who appointed Ellington as chief -- also took to Facebook Saturday to honor her memory.

"She was the only woman to ever serve as chief in our city's history, and had the love and respect of the department she led," Rogers wrote. "Please keep her family and friends, our police department and our community in your prayers during this difficult time."

An online obituary from Brotherton Brothers Funeral Homes states Ellington, 66, died at her home in Paris, though it doesn't disclose how she died.

Ellington's family will visit with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris, according to the obituary. A public viewing will be held at noon that same day.

Ellington's funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Paris High School gymnasium, the obituary states. Her burial will happen afterward at Caulksville Cemetery in Caulksville, with honors provided by the Paris Police Honor Guard.

"Robin faithfully served her community, supported and dedicated her life to her staff and the residents of Paris," the obituary states. "She will be missed by everyone who knew her."



