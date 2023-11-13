Petition started for Bella Vista schools

BELLA VISTA -- Jim Parsons said it's unreasonable that Bella Vista doesn't have its own school district, and he's launched a petition drive to change that.

"We're probably 10 years late getting this going," Parsons said as he and two volunteers worked Tuesday at a booth in front of the Harps grocery store at the Town Center, talking to people as they walked by and asking if they'd sign the petition.

"We're 30,000 people here. No schools? That's unreasonable. I don't know of any place in America that's that way."

It was the opening day of the petition effort, and Parsons said 1,180 signatures are needed to get a proposal creating a district for Bella Vista on the November 2024 general election ballot. The state requires a number of signatures equal to at least 10% of the number of voters in the area proposed for detachment who voted in the most recent general election.

Such an election would be open only to qualified electors living within the territory proposed for detachment from the Bentonville School District.

In an email, Parsons said he and the volunteers gathered 148 signatures in four hours Tuesday and want to reach the 1,500-signature mark, just to make certain they meet the requirement. By Friday, the signature total stood at 242, Parsons said.

Most Bella Vista students attend schools in the city of Bentonville. Some are zoned for the Gravette School District.

According to the Bentonville School District, 2,662 of its students live within a Bella Vista zip code. Bentonville had a public school enrollment of 19,137 students as of Oct. 1, making it the third-largest district in Arkansas, according to Department of Education data.

The district's only school in Bella Vista is Cooper Elementary School, which now has about 650 students.

Arkansas law once mandated any new school district created by detaching territory from an existing district must serve at least 4,000 students, but the legislature changed that in 2015 to make the minimum 2,500.

"We shouldn't have to be shipping our kids off," Parsons said. "Two hours of education lost, just riding a school bus. We've had a lot of people say that they're tired of having their children get on a bus at 6:15 [a.m.]. Some of them don't get home until 5 o'clock."

The 2020 census set Bella Vista's population at 30,104.

Leslee Wright, the School District's communications director, wrote in an email that the district respectfully declined a direct comment on Parsons' petition.

It's unclear what the financial impact of creating a new district would be to Bella Vista residents. Wright said it's her understanding some Bella Vista residents had looked into it in the past and determined the cost was "significant."

Phone and email messages left for School Board members Joel Dunning and Jennifer Faddis -- both of whom represent portions of Bella Vista -- were not returned. Board President Kelly Carlson also did not return a phone message.

State board's role

Gathering signatures is just one part of the school district detachment process.

A petition for detachment -- which goes to the state Board of Education -- must include those signatures as well as an "independent feasibility study," according to state rules. That study must address the cost of operating the new school district as well as the ability to operate it, considering the tax base, debt service and division of assets to the new district.

The state board must hold a hearing on the validity of the petition within a month of receiving it. The state board then may order an election on the matter, to be held at the next annual school election or general election. The Bentonville district holds its annual elections in November.

Parsons, 90, is a retired educator and said he thinks there is a groundswell of support for a Bella Vista school district despite a general anti-tax sentiment among residents. But he said it'll be an uphill climb.

"We've got people today saying it'll never happen," Parsons said Tuesday.

A woman who said she was a retiree stopped at the booth Tuesday to talk. She didn't sign the petition and didn't want to be identified for a story, but said she was on a fixed income and concerned about taxes. She added Bentonville is a pretty good school district but said perhaps Bella Vista should have more say in school board matters.

If Bella Vista did receive voter approval for a district, Parsons said he didn't think a tax increase would be needed to get the ball rolling. Citing the current state funding formula of $7,618 per student, he said responsible stewardship of that money would carry the district for a couple of years, then a bond issue could be floated to begin building schools. He envisioned a Bella Vista district starting with maybe kindergarten through fourth grade and classes held in churches.

"This will all be in phases," Parsons said. "It's going to take time. Two things make a community. That's your churches and your schools. That's the heart and core of any community. We've got the churches, but we don't have the schools. We need to have schools so that we are a full community."

Parsons said the plan for the signature drive is to open the booth from 1-5 p.m. on days when the weather is good and eventually move the drive to Allen's Food Market in Bella Vista.

Parsons is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. He served on the Northwest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees from 1996-2002 and has run for offices at the state and local level, including secretary of state, state House and state Senate.

He ran for a Bentonville School Board seat in 2020 but lost to Faddis. He received about 48% of the vote.



