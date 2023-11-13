Man arrested after hit-and-run crash

The Sherwood Police Department arrested a man Saturday in connection with a hit-and-run accident, according to a police report.

Joshua Edward Iler, 37, was arrested at a Subway restaurant in Jacksonville at 9:45 a.m. after police had responded to a hit-and-run call on Jacksonville Cutoff Road.

They later located the suspect vehicle with Iler in it.

Officers said Iler had a strong odor of alcohol on his person, had slurred speech and was unable to walk.

Iler was charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury and first-degree battery, in addition to driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Man, 18, is facing an assault charge

Little Rock police arrested a man Saturday on charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Elijah Pride, 18, was arrested about 4 p.m. at 4616 Holt St.

According to the police report, Price pointed a firearm at another person near the intersection of Colonel Glenn and John Barrow roads while crossing the street.

Pride then fled from officers when he was asked to stop, and while running away, he tossed the gun, according to the police report.

A K-9 unit recovered the gun near 4623 Holt St., the report states.

LR resident held on count of theft

Police arrested a Little Rock man Sunday morning on a felony charge of theft by receiving for a stolen gun.

Jimmy Martinez, 18, was stopped by police for driving a car with expired tags, and a search of the car led to the discovery of the gun.









